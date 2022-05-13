Ahead of Gyanvapi survey, security of judge, advocate commissioners increased
The security of civil judge (senior division) Ravi Kumar Diwakar, team of advocate commissioners, advocates of the petitioners and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee respectively has been tightened ahead of the survey of the Gyanvapi complex scheduled in Varanasi on Saturday, an official said.
Diwakar on Thursday had ordered to complete the survey of the Gyanvapi premises.
Those whose security has been tightened include advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra, special advocate commissioner Vishal Singh, assistant advocate commissioner Ajai Pratap Singh and lawyers of the petitioners and the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee which manages the Gyanvapi mosque.
In his order, the judge wrote that an atmosphere of fear was created by converting an ordinary civil case (in which an advocate commissioner was appointed to conduct the survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi complex) into an extraordinary one.
“The fear is so much that my family is worried about my safety,” he wrote.
On the second page of the judgment running into several pages, Diwakar wrote: “This commission proceeding (to conduct the survey) is a normal process. This is usually done in most of the civil cases. Rarely has the court commissioner been questioned. An atmosphere of fear has been created by converting this simple civil case into extraordinary. The fear is so much that my family is always worried about my safety and I am worried about the safety of my family. My wife keeps worrying about my safety when I am out of the house. My mother also expressed concern about my safety when she came to know from media reports that perhaps I may also be going to the spot as a commissioner. (During a conversation on mobile) she forbade me to go on the spot as commissioner. She also said this could threaten my safety.”
“In the case, the advocate commissioner has only partially taken up the commission proceedings (survey of Maa Shringar Gauri Sthal in Kashi Vishwanath-Gyanvapi Complex). So, pointing a finger at the advocate commissioner at this stage doesn’t appear to be justified,” read the order.
The court doesn’t find any ground in the statements of the defendants (lawyers of the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee) that advocate commissioner Ajai Kumar Mishra should be removed and the commission’s proceedings (survey) should be done by someone else..., the order read.
The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee advocates had alleged that the advocate commissioner was biased.
Uttar Pradesh: SBSP chief stages sit-in, demands withdrawal of case registered against him in Ghazipur
Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party SBSP) chief Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party was hatching a conspiracy to kill Rajbhar and asserted that he would not bow to anyone. The BJP has rubbished his allegation. Rajbhar alleged that a group of around 20 people tried to attack him. Thereafter, a case was registered against 16 people. “Levelling baseless allegation has become the habit of SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar,” Somnath said.
Yogi Adityanath says sects are different routes to the same destination
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said there are different sects and communities in India, but these are not for division. “These are different routes to reach the destination. Everyone's goal is the same, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam(the entire world is one family),” Yogi Adityanath said. “All of us should always follow the path of dharma (righteous duty),” Yogi Adityanath added. India is moving forward with new energy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Yogi Adityanath added.
Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party may not field extra candidate in Rajya Sabha elections
The Samajwadi Party may not field an extra candidate for the forthcoming Rajya Sabha elections to 11 Uttar Pradesh seats. The BJP, according to its strength in the UP assembly, can send eight members to the Upper House of Parliament. No other party can stake claim to win any seat. For one seat, 34 votes will be required. After the claim on eight seats, the BJP will be left with only one residual vote.
Chauhan takes additional charge as U.P. DGP, spells out priorities
Director General (Intelligence) Devendra Singh Chauhan took additional charge as the Uttar Pradesh director general of police here on Friday. Law and order and crime control in the state are the priorities, Chauhanr said. Chauhan said he will focus on the priorities of the state government. On Friday, the state government announced Chauhan will have additional charge till the appointment of a permanent DGP.
Missing 1-yr-old girl found murdered in Lucknow, two minors key suspects
The naked body of a one-year-old girl, who had been missing from a party at a relative's house since Thursday night, was found in the bathroom of a primary school under Sairpur police station limits in Lucknow on Friday, police officials said. They said the girl was last spotted with the two minor boys outside the party venue. The police later recovered the girl's body on the information given by one of the boys.
