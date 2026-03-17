Ahead of Navratri, Yogi stresses cleanliness, crowd management at Vindhyavasini temple

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed officials to ensure proper arrangements for devotees during the upcoming Chaitra Navratri and Ram Navami festivals, stressing that pilgrims visiting the Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur should be able to perform darshan conveniently. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath offers prayers at the Maa Vindhyavasini temple in Mirzapur on Tuesday. (HT)

He also emphasised maintaining cleanliness in and around the temple premises and asked the district administration to make adequate arrangements for crowd management and other facilities.

Chaitra Navratri will begin on March 19.

During his visit to Mirzapur, the chief minister offered prayers at the Maa Vindhyavasini temple. He performed aarti of the deity and prayed for the health, happiness and prosperity of the people of Uttar Pradesh. As a mark of devotion, he offered a red ‘chunari’ to the goddess and also performed ‘parikrama’ of the temple.

Yogi later reviewed preparations for the festival and inspected the ongoing works at the Vindhyavasini Corridor. He also visited nearby stalls and greeted devotees present there.

During the visit, the chief minister interacted with a few children, asked about their well-being and studies, and advised them to limit the use of mobile phones. He also distributed chocolates among them. He was accompanied by cabinet minister Ashish Patel, MLA Ratnakar Mishra, MLC Vineet Singh, along with other local public representatives.

Construction review of Maa Vindhyavasini University

Meanwhile, CM Yogi inspected the construction work of Maa Vindhyavasini University in Mirzapur and directed officials to ensure that the project is completed by May 31.

The chief minister reviewed the progress of the academic and administrative blocks and asked the construction agency to strictly adhere to quality standards and timelines. He also instructed officials to ensure the construction of internal roads and adequate drinking water facilities within the campus.

Yogi emphasised that universities are temples of education and said any negligence in the construction of the institution would not be tolerated. He said the government had fulfilled a long-pending demand of the region by establishing the university for the youth of Mirzapur.

He also asked the university administration to introduce courses that focus on skill development and improve employment opportunities for youth from Mirzapur, Sonbhadra and neighbouring areas.

Officials informed him that the university administration had sent a requisition for the appointment of Group C employees. The chief minister directed that necessary action be taken at the government level.

Yogi planted a Maulshree sapling on the university premises and instructed the administration to coordinate with the forest department during the upcoming monsoon season to procure a large number of saplings. He asked officials to organise a large-scale plantation drive in and around the campus with the participation of teachers, students and staff.