Ahead of polls, Mayawati rejigs party organisation, divides it into three sectors

Ahead of the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Punjab, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati has restructured the party organisation, dividing it into three sectors.

Mayawati said the changes were aimed at preparing the party organisation across the country and expanding its mass base. (File)

She has assigned organisational work in these three states to party leaders considered loyal and her close aides coming from the Dalit community, while the units in UP and Uttarakhand will be under her supervision.

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In a post on X on Sunday, Mayawati said the changes were aimed at preparing the party organisation across the country and expanding its mass base.

The first sector comprises 10 states, where organisational work has been assigned to the two central sector in-charges — BSP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Gautam and Suresh Rao.

The second sector comprises nine states. The functioning of the party organisation in these states will be jointly reviewed by the two central sector in-charges, former Rajya Sabha MP Rajaram and former MLC Atarsingh Rao, Mayawati said.

The third sector comprises Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where the party organisation will be directly overseen by the BSP central camp office at 9 Mall Avenue in Lucknow, she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Mayawati also expressed concern over the hardships caused by heavy rains, storms and cyclones in various parts of the country and said all concerned state governments should provide assistance to affected people. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Mayawati also expressed concern over the hardships caused by heavy rains, storms and cyclones in various parts of the country and said all concerned state governments should provide assistance to affected people. {{/usCountry}}

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“In such dire natural circumstances, all the concerned state governments should provide assistance to the affected people,” she said.

She said people, particularly farmers, were bearing the brunt of drought in several parts of Maharashtra and urged the state government to make genuine efforts at the grassroots level to provide assistance and immediate relief to those affected.

Mayawati said the party’s central sector in-charges had been directed to assist people affected by natural calamities. Wherever there had been severe loss of life, property or health due to heavy rains and hailstorms, BSP workers should help the affected people to the best of their ability, she said.

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She, however, directed party workers not to raise separate funds, saying no one should be allowed to take undue advantage under the guise of fundraising activities.

Mayawati said BSP national coordinator Ishan Anand would be sent to states severely affected by natural calamities, if required. She said Anand was monitoring relief work in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, where she herself might visit to take stock of the relief and rescue operations being carried out by the state government machinery.

Mayawati also urged the Central government to provide timely assistance to states severely affected by natural calamities.