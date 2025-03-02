Ahead of SC hearing: Union home ministry’s missive raises hope of full-time U.P. DGP

Will Uttar Pradesh finally get a full-time director general of police? Raising hope, this question has gained traction as the date for a hearing in the Supreme Court approaches later this month over the posting of permanent directors general of police in six states, including Uttar Pradesh. The state government posted four consecutive acting DGPs rather than sending proposals to the UPSC and the Union home ministry. (Sourced)

Ahead of the hearing, the Union home ministry has asked the U.P. government to share its proposal sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in connection with the Empanelment Committee Meeting (ECM) convened by the Commission for appointment of the DGP (head of police force).

A senior state home department official stated the process initiated again by the Union home ministry brings hope that this time, U.P. may get a full-time DGP with a minimum tenure of at least two years. The Uttar Pradesh government has had acting DGPs for the past 34 months after the removal of 1987-batch Indian Police Service officer Mukul Goel, who was a full-time DGP, from the post on May 11, 2022, much before his superannuation in February 2024, following allegations of inaction and lack of interest in work.

Confirming receiving the missive, another senior government official stated this reminder letter to send the proposal to the Union home ministry, along with UPSC, has been sent to six states, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Jharkhand for appointment of DGPs as the petition regarding non-compliance with Supreme Court directives in connection with these postings is scheduled to be heard on March 25. He said the letter sent by the under-secretary Sanjeev Kumar of the government of India last week stated that the state government is requested to endorse a copy of the proposals forwarded by it to UPSC in connection with Empanelment Committee Meeting (ECM) convened by the commission for appointment of the DGP.

“The letter further stated that, however, it has been noted that the state governments are not endorsing a copy of the complete proposal to the Union home ministry. Therefore, it is again requested that a copy of the proposal (with enclosures) may invariably be endorsed to the Ministry while sending it to the UPSC,” he emphasised.

He stated that the state government had laid down its norms five months back but even then the posting of a permanent DGP could not be done and the government preferred to continue with the current acting DGP Prashant Kumar. Before him, the state government had posted DS Chauhan, RK Vishwakarma and Vijay Kumar as acting DGPs after the removal of Mukul Goel, who superannuated around a year ago.

Notably, the U.P. cabinet approved a new rule to appoint the permanent DGP on November 5, 2024. The rule stated the DGP’s tenure in UP will be a minimum of two years and only that officer will be appointed to this post, who has a service period of at least six months left. If the service period of the eligible candidate is only six months after appointment, then the service period can be extended up to completion of two years of his tenure.

The committee to appoint the DGP will be headed by a retired judge of the high court. The panel will comprise the chief secretary of the state, one person nominated by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), the chairman or nominee of the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC), the additional chief secretary (Home) and a retired DGP.

The new rule stated that the DGP could be removed before completion of his two years of tenure if he/she is found to be involved in any criminal case, corruption or is incapable of performing his/her duties. To remove the DGP, it will be necessary to follow the high court’s instructions. According to the rules, only those officers will be selected for the post, who are working on the post of DG at level 16 of the pay matrix.