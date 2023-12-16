AI City project in Nadarganj picks up pace

The UP government has started developing an ‘Artificial Intelligence (AI) City’ in the Nadarganj area of Lucknow as part of its efforts to make the state capital an emerging IT hub of the country, said a government spokesperson on Friday.

Situated in the Nadarganj Industrial Area, the land is in a prime location as it is approximately three kilometers away from the Lucknow international airport. (For representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A comprehensive action plan has been formulated for the establishment of the AI City, the implementation of which has been initiated by UP Electronics Corporation Limited (UPLC). To facilitate this initiative, UPLC has called for applications through expression of interest from prominent real estate developers and agencies in accordance with the ‘UP Electronics Manufacturing Policy (UPEMP)’ for the design, development, and operation of the city, said the spokesperson.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

40 acres in Nadarganj a potential site

The IT and Electronics department has identified potential land parcels for the development of AI City. In this context, a 40-acre land parcel owned by the department has been earmarked as a potential development site for the AI City. Situated in the Nadarganj Industrial Area, the land is in a prime location as it is approximately three kilometers away from the Lucknow international airport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Financial aid to developer

Also, assistance will be provided to the developer/s through attractive financial incentives, including one-time capex support of 25% to ₹20 crore for the IT Park and capex support of up to ₹100 crore for the AI City.

Simultaneously, according to the IT and ITES Policy, 2022, 100 per cent stamp duty exemption, non-financial assistance will also be provided for lease rental, cloud service cost, electricity charges and bandwidth expenses.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON