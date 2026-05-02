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AI must be used constructively: UP Assembly speaker at Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad

Mahana urged the youth to “make judicious use of their intellect and knowledge, manage their time effectively, and strengthen their future through hard work.”

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:32 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Uttar Pradesh assembly speaker Satish Mahana on Friday expressed concern over the growing influence of technology while addressing the inaugural day session of the three-day state-level “Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad 2026” at the legislative assembly.

UP Assembly speaker Satish Mahana addresing the Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad (Sourced)

Mahana emphasised that “Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be utilised for constructive purposes as it could potentially turn into a destructive force.” He urged the youth to “make judicious use of their intellect and knowledge, manage their time effectively, and strengthen their future through hard work.”

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who also addressed the participants, hailed the youth as the future of the nation. Pathak advised them to “build their capacity to take risk” and not be solely dependent upon jobs, noting that those who have “made their own way have succeeded.” He added that the young generation possesses immense potential, and taking calculated risks is essential for success.

The theme of the youth parliament was “Union Budget 2026: Empowering the Path of Indian Youth Towards Viksit Bharat 2047.” Mahana stressed that this generation will determine the direction and destiny of the nation in the times to come, making it imperative to contemplate the future starting today. He also underscored that it is the government’s responsibility to pave the way for development and resolve the problems of the coming generation.

Suraj Kumar, a participant from Hamirpur district, said the programme was an experience filled with immense pride and learning. He noted that through this platform, he gained an understanding of the democratic process and found the inspiration to articulate his thoughts with confidence.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / AI must be used constructively: UP Assembly speaker at Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad
Home / Cities / Lucknow / AI must be used constructively: UP Assembly speaker at Viksit Bharat Yuva Sansad
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