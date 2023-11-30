AI-based software to simplify land consolidation processes

Lucknow: The state government has initiated the selection of a Technical Service Providing (TSP) agency through an e-tender process, inviting applications for design, manufacture, development and implementation of AI-based Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software.

The software being developed by the TSP agency will be satellite imaging-based. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The software is being developed by the TSP agency for the simplification of processes related to land consolidation and is equipped with next-generation technologies such as satellite image access, rover survey, DGPS, NavIC and blockchain data access.

Its implementation will enable the completion of all tasks, including the automation of consolidation processes, digitisation and dispute resolution in an error-free and simple manner, according to a press release issued by the government.

The software will have features such as real-time access for problem resolution along with data collection, which will significantly enhance problem-solving abilities.

The process of completing the land consolidation in a village currently takes between 100 to 1300 days but after software implementation, this process can be completed in significantly less time through mapping and digitised record assessment.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Similarly, processes such as exchange ratio calculation, exchange rate parameter evaluation and the extraction of plots on the vector map for consolidation can be efficiently completed using this software, according to a press note.

The software being developed by the TSP agency will be satellite imaging-based and with this, the rover survey can be completed with accuracy in a very short time through data evaluation instead of doing it manually. Additionally, the software will function as a data integration platform, assisting in the alignment and assessment of existing data from available sources such as maps, satellite images and recent rover surveys, as per the press note.

The software will be capable of generating algorithms by analysing acts related to consolidation and can be implemented on a block-chain-based system for ‘khatauni’. Furthermore, the software will be equipped with features such as data security, advanced training, reporting and analytics, monitoring, auditing mechanisms, as well as technical support and maintenance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deployment of this software will bring various benefits, including precise data collection, transparent land records, semi-automatic consolidation, enhanced land rights protection, accountability, cost efficiency and assist in reducing legal cases. Moreover, the software will aid in uploading finalised ‘Khasra, Khatauni’and maps onto the GIS-based portal for consolidation through a digitisation process.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON