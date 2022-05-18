Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
AIMPLB to provide legal aid to Gyanvapi mosque committee
lucknow news

AIMPLB to provide legal aid to Gyanvapi mosque committee

The board also asked the Centre and the state governments to clarify their stand on the alleged targeting of places of worship of Muslims in the country
The AIMPLB had called a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the issue of Gyanvapi mosque and has decided to provide legal aid to the mosque and its committee. (File Photo)
Published on May 18, 2022 07:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW The All-India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to provide legal aid to the Intezamiya Masajid Committee and its lawyers in the Gyanvapi Masjid case and launch a nationwide agitation, if necessary, to apprise the public about the “real intention” of creating disputes over places of worship.

The decision was taken during a virtual meeting of the working committee which the AIMPLB convened to discuss the Gyanvapi issue. The board members also discussed Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque, over which a suit has been filed seeking removal of the mosque from Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi.

“Muslims cannot tolerate desecration of masjid. The AIMPLB had called a meeting on Tuesday night to discuss the issue of Gyanvapi mosque and has decided to provide legal aid to the mosque and its committee. The issue of Mathura’s Shahi Eidgah mosque was also discussed,” said Qasim Rasool Ilyas, executive member, AIMPLB.

During the meeting, it was regretted that the places of worship of Muslims in the country were being targeted and Religious Places Act of 1991, which was enacted in Parliament with the consent of all, was being openly flouted, said Ilyas.

The board also asked the Centre and the state governments to clarify their stand on the alleged targeting of places of worship of Muslims in the country.

“The members realised that on one hand, the hate mongering forces were spreading false propaganda and targeting Muslim holy places with full force. On the other hand, the central and state government, which have constitutional responsibility, are not coming to fore against the false propaganda,” the AIMPLB press note reads.

He said the board appealed to Muslims to maintain peace, stand with courage and fight the legal battle to the best of their ability.

The AIMPLB, a leading organisation of Muslims in the country, is a non-government body constituted in 1973 to adopt suitable strategies for the protection and continued applicability of Muslim personal law in India, most importantly the Muslim Personal Law (Shariat) Application Act of 1937.

