Air pollution: Agra worst in country, other UP cities too fare badly, says CPCB

Almost the entire state continued to reel under ‘unbreathable’ air with at least eight UP cities recording ‘severe’ air quality, as per the data released by Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday.

Agra with AQI (air quality index) of 486 recorded the worst air quality across the country. Vrindavan in adjacent Mathura district recorded AQI of 475, the second worst in the county.

Other West UP districts including Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Greater Noida as well as Kanpur recorded ‘severe’ AQI.

AQI over 401 is considered severe and is known to have adverse impact on human health on exposure, according to experts.

The state capital recorded AQI of 338 while AQI in Kanpur was 404. As per CPCB data the major pollutants in the region were PM10, PM2.5 and gases from vehicular emissions.

The UPPCB had recently sent a fresh advisory to districts administrations to check the rise in air pollution.

Efforts are also being made to prevent stubble burning and illegal construction activities.

“We are keeping tabs on the situation and are taking measures to reduce air pollution. We are planning to impose monetary fines for causing air pollution. Efforts are also being made to make people aware about the issue,” said Ram Karan, regional officer of UPPCB.