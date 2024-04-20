Akbar Nagar: LDA starts nine-day special registration camp

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) on Friday started a nine-day special registration camp in Akbar Nagar for the allotment of houses under the PM Awas Yojana. The Akbar Nagar locality in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

On the first day of the camp, 17 people registered.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

According to Gyanendra Varma, additional secretary, LDA, till date, 1,700 residents of Akbar Nagar have registered for the PM Awas.

“Those willing to apply for the PM Awas can also do so at the LDA’s office in Gomti Nagar,” said Varma.

Besides, the LDA has also made a provision of registration through registered post at its Gomti Nagar office and by e-mail on lda.pmay@gmail.com

In December last year, the LDA had declared Akbar Nagar an illegal slum where unauthorised houses were constructed on government land.

After residents of Akbar Nagar approached Lucknow high court earlier this year, seeking a stay on the LDA’s demolition drive, the court had directed the development authority to allot PM Awas to all BPL card holders.

The LDA has already demolished 24 commercial establishments out of the 100 it identified in Akbar Nagar.

BPL card holders move SC

A group of BPL card holders of Akbar Nagar have moved the Supreme Court, seeking a stay on the LDA’s demolition drive.

The petition came up for hearing on April 15 in which the apex court directed the development authority to extend the registration date.

The court has fixed May 6 as the next date for hearing.