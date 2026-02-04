Akhilesh alleges conspiracy to delete over 1 crore votes in UP

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday alleged a “massive conspiracy” by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to delete over 1 crore voters, particularly Muslims, through the misuse of Form 7 during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Uttar Pradesh. Yadav also said that his party workers at booth level were being targeted by local police and administration in many districts for flagging discrepancies in the SIR process. (File Photo)

“We are getting information from various constituencies that the BJP is preparing to misuse Form 7, along with the help of Election Commission, on a large scale. We have given written complaints to the ECI that all the downloaded forms must be verified independently and should come along a hologram for authenticity. Those forging signatures on Form 7 must be investigated and punished. Voters specifically from the Muslim community are being targeted. Assembly constituencies where BJP has lost are also part of this conspiracy,” said Yadav addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Lucknow.

Official figures of the Election Commission revealed that so far around 60,000 Form 7 had been received.

“One of our MLAs has managed to get a pen drive with all the printed Form 7, which were being given to BLOs for name deletion. It seems that the ECI is hand-in-glove with the BJP in this conspiracy. BLOs are in a dilemma and the UP CEO should clarify his role. A senior IAS officer sitting at a top level post is calling officials and directing them to misuse Form 7,” alleged the SP chief.

He said, “We have an interesting case from Sarojini Nagar assembly constituency where a person named Dashrath Kumar is a complainant in more than 100 forms (Form 7). The EC should investigate the matter and register an FIR against this man.”

“As per my information, the BJP and EC are conspiring to delete 1099710 votes across the state, including 32000 votes in Bachrawan assembly seat of Rae Bareli, 325000 in Harchandpur assembly seat of Rae Bareli. 30000 votes in Lucknow Central, 17000 in Lucknow East and 45000 in Lucknow West. This is our data, we can’t trust government data for Form 7,” added Yadav.

The SP MP from Kannauj also appealed to his booth level workers (also known as PDA Praharis) to safeguard each and every vote. “I appeal to all the PDA Praharis and all voters to collect as many proofs they can regarding discrepancies in their vicinity. I am sure Mamata Banerjee is facing something similar in West Bengal and confronting it with her full might. We will also look for legal remedies if our complaints are not addressed,” added Yadav who was accompanied by LoP in UP Assembly Mata Prasad Pandey.