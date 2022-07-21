Akhilesh alleges massive corruption under Yogi govt

Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged “massive loot” by ministers and bureaucrats in Uttar Pradesh, claiming the government’s “zero tolerance” policy against corruption had been exposed.

His attack comes a day after a purported letter by U.P. minister of state for Jal Shakti Dinesh Khatik offering resignation, saying the officials were involved in corruption and they were ignoring him, surfaced on social media.

“There is a tussle between the ministers and officers over dividing their share (of gains through corruption). Allegations and counter-allegations are being made. Ministers and officials are robbing the public together. There has been a massive corruption in transfers and appointments in government departments. All this is the achievement of mere first 100 days. Keep watching what all happens in times to come,” Akhilesh Yadav said in a statement in Hindi.

He also called the “business” of transfers in various departments “a big industry” in the BJP government. “When flames of investigation began reaching the big people, the BJP government has begun a cover-up. A minister in the BJP government has himself offered resignation, exposing the extortion in transfers and corruption in public,” Akhilesh said.He also alleged the misappropriation of medicines worth several crores of rupees.

“There is chaos in the departments due to tussle between the ministers and the departmental heads. Cases of new scams of purchase of medicines and equipment worth several crores have come to the fore in the animal husbandry department as well. Discrepancies in the housing development board and the education department have been exposed too,” he alleged.

The SP chief alleged embezzlement of scholarships and large-scale irregularities in recruiting inspectors. Meanwhile, Khatik met CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, saying he had put up his all issues before him and confirmed he will continue on his post. (With PTI inputs)