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Akhilesh alleges ‘vote loot’, ‘misuse’ of administration,police in West Bengal polls

“The BJP is merely a gathering of fake leaders. They possess not even the slightest faith in democracy; their sole agenda is to loot. The BJP indulged in shameful looting of votes in West Bengal and showed no hesitation in misusing police and administrative machinery,” Yadav said while addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

Published on: May 05, 2026 07:55 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in “shameful looting of votes” in West Bengal, alleging misuse of police and administrative machinery during the election.

The SP chief described the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a “major battle” to protect democracy and the Constitution. (File)

“The BJP is merely a gathering of fake leaders. They possess not even the slightest faith in democracy; their sole agenda is to loot. The BJP indulged in shameful looting of votes in West Bengal and showed no hesitation in misusing police and administrative machinery,” Yadav said while addressing party workers at the Samajwadi Party’s state headquarters in Lucknow.

The SP chief described the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections as a “major battle” to protect democracy and the Constitution, asserting that his party’s PDA (Pichhda, Dalit, Alpsankhyak) bloc holds the upper hand in the state.

The former chief minister claimed the BJP was in a state of panic in Uttar Pradesh as it lacked an effective counter-strategy against the PDA combination, which he described as commanding the largest share of votes in the state.

Urging party workers to prepare for the 2027 contest, he asked them to maintain restraint in language and conduct, remain vigilant against alleged “deceitful tactics” of the BJP, and closely monitor voter lists to prevent manipulation. He also called on them to strengthen the PDA bloc at every level and stand firmly with the poor.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh alleges ‘vote loot’, ‘misuse’ of administration,police in West Bengal polls
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Akhilesh alleges ‘vote loot’, ‘misuse’ of administration,police in West Bengal polls
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