Akhilesh assures justice to Rae Bareli Dalit boy forced to lick feet of a man
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday assured justice to the Dalit boy of Rae Bareli who was allegedly beaten up after abduction by some people and released only after he licked the feet of one of the accused.
The boy and his family had come to the SP office in Lucknow on Tuesday. A Rae Bareli SP MLA, Manoj Pandey too came with the family.
In a statement released along with some pictures of the boy and his family with Akhilesh, the Samajwadi Party said: “The family has demanded running a bulldozer over the houses of the accused, security to the family, compensation and the boy’s admission in a Kendriya Vidyalaya.”
Shortly after the statement by the party, Akhilesh said in a tweet in Hindi: “In a democracy, true social justice means considering all sections equal and respect to all castes and classes without discrimination. There should not be a place of supremacy for any particular caste or class in a democracy. The SP is committed to equality rather than discrimination or exploitation in social relations”.
The party statement also said that the family narrated the inhuman behaviour the victim was subjected to and that Akhilesh Yadav expressed sympathy to the family and assured justice.
Akhilesh said that the SP stood by people facing atrocities from those in power.
Quoting the Dalit boy, the party said that the incident happened on April 10 when a fellow villager forcibly took the boy on his motorcycle to a forested area 5 km away and on gunpoint (crude firearm) he was forced to lick the feet of one of the accused. The boy was told that his ancestors were slaves. It was only after licking the feet that his life was spared. The accused themselves made the video of the incident.
The party also said in the statement that after the incident, the Jagatpur police pressurized the boy’s family for a compromise with the accused but when the locals gheraoed the police station, then the cops arrested five of the accused and registered a case against them under minor sections.
The main accused was absconding, it said.
Hindutva is in BJP’s blood: Devendra Fadnavis
PUNE The DNA of tribals from the Andamans, Dravidians from the south, Brahmins from West Bengal and all Indians is the same and they all have the same father, said former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday. Fadnavis was in the city for the launch of the Marathi translation of the book, “Bharatiya Janata Party: Past, Present and Future”.
Mercury spikes to 42.6°C as Delhi sees its eighth heatwave of the month
Delhi recorded its eighth heatwave day of the month on Tuesday, with Safdarjung, the base station for the city's weather, recording a maximum of 42.6 degrees Celsius (C) — six degrees above normal and a degree above the previous day — making it the joint-highest maximum temperature for the year so far. Delhi recorded a high of 42.6C on April 11 as well.
Four teams formed to keep a check on school buses
A day after a four-year-old LKG student was allegedly run over by his school van while he was getting off near his home in Shikohpur in Kherki Daula area, the district administration formed four teams to check if school buses ferrying students are following the norms listed under the Surakshit School Vahan policy and warned of taking strict action against those schools found violating the transport safety norms.
Gurugram: Traffic trial near Kherki Daula toll plaza extended by another week
The traffic police on Tuesday extended the trial of the temporary U-turn, which opened around 70 metres before the Kherki Daula toll plaza, for another week till April 25. On April 16, the traffic police initiated a three-day trial, wherein the temporary U-turn was opened to allow light vehicles travelling on the Jaipur-Delhi carriageway of NH-48 to head back towards Manesar.
Daily Covid cases cross 100-mark in Gautam Budh Nagar for the first time in 3 months
Gautam Budh Nagar reported 107 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, taking the active case count to 411. This is the first time since the beginning of the third wave in January that daily cases have crossed the 100-mark. On January 2, Gautam Budh Nagar had reported 117 new cases as the active case tally in the district rose to 335, sounding alarm bells for the third wave in the region.
