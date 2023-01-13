Akhilesh attacks BJP over Ganga cruise, says GIS an ‘election stunt’

Day after attacking the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) over the Ganga Vilas cruise, set to sail from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam from Friday, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav asked government to explain how the Nishad community, who run boats, will benefit from the Ganga cruise. He also termed the forthcoming Global Investors’ Summit (GIS), proposed in February, an election stunt.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off the world’s longest river voyage- Ganga Vilas cruise from Varanasi to Dibrugarh in Assam on Friday. Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparation for the cruise launch on Thursday. “Large number of people visit Varanasi to spend later years of life there, many visit Kashi for spiritualism, for learning, to perform religious rituals and other religious ceremonies. But the BJP is promoting tourism at Varanasi to make money. Big businessmen or entrepreneurs who are coming from outside will get facilities to run businesses in Varanasi while the locals will be neglected,” Yadav said at a press conference held at the SP office in Lucknow on Thursday. He claimed that the BJP government dumped the boat service project proposed on Lucknow’s Gomti river. “Why did the BJP government dump the SP government project,” Yadav asked.

“The SP government had set an example before the country by launching Gomti River Front project for cleaning and beautification of the rivers. Prior to this, there was no arrangement for treatment of sewage flowing directly into the rivers. What does the BJP government want to show to the people by stopping the development projects, he asked.

“The Global Investor Summit is an election stunt. The projects being launched by the local entrepreneurs on their own initiative are also being included in the summit. The government must clear how much employment will be generated through the investments in various sectors. The BJP government is projecting UP as shining state but the fact is that no project will be launched on ground after the summit, he claimed.

SP replaces social media team

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said, the party’s social media team has been changed. The decision followed after SP media cell’s Twitter account had been named in two FIRs over allegedly offensive tweets. The police had arrested SP’s office bearer Manish Jagan Agarwal. Later the Samajwadi Party lodged FIR against BJP’s social media in-charge for posting indecent tweets against SP MP Dimple Yadav.

“The BJP government is using the police as it is unable to face the issues raised by the SP on social media platforms. The question is not of language. No FIR has been lodged or action has been taken over complaints lodged by the SP,” he said.

“What kind of language are BJP leaders using? On the Hindi Diwas I had said, BJP’s leaders should use decent language on social media platforms. It’s a strategy of the BJP government to divide the backward communities, he said.

SP calendar dedicated to MSY

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav released the party calendar for 2023 at party office on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand birth anniversary on Thursday.

The calendar is dedicated to party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Extending greetings to the people on National Youth Day, Yadav said: “the socialist principles, ideals, struggle and movement launched by MSY are visible in the calendar.”

The calendar has been prepared by the team of social worker led by Deepak Kabir. Former MP Uday Pratap Singh, SP national secretary Rajendra Chaudhary, state chief Naresh Uttam Patel were present during the calendar release.