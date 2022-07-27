Akhilesh attacks state govt over transfer-posting issue

Kanpur: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the Uttar Pradesh government over what he called the ‘transfer-posting scam’ and sought a CBI investigation.

“The ministers in Yogi cabinet are themselves raising questions on the transfers and postings. The government should immediately order a CBI investigation,” he told reporters in Kannauj.

Yadav, who was on way to Lucknow from Saifai, said a deputy CM was upset that he was not in the loop when officials were transferred, while the PWD minister was making allegations against top official of his department on this issue. A minister associated with Namami Gange project alleged irregularities in transfers and said that he was being neglected for he was a Dalit, he said.

“More than the opposition, the people in the government are making serious allegations of corruption on the government; this clearly shows the government is not working in the right direction,” he said, adding that said a former minister from Kannauj had to leave the government on corruption charges in the past.

He said the government was working for a few industrialists without heeding the needs of the common people. School going children had not been provided stationery and books, he said.

He blamed the BJP for the communal issue in Talgram and said the police should investigate the case impartially, without harassing any innocent person. “The police should act tough against people behind the Talgram case,” he said.

Criticising the government, he said he travelled for five km on Bundelkhand exprsssway inaugurated on July 16 last and found it incomplete.

He said the expressway was washed away in one rain and many people were injured within five days of inauguration. An investigation should be ordered and those responsible for the shoddy work should be punished.

