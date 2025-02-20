Menu Explore
Akhilesh backs Mamata, questions arrangements for Mahakumbh

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 20, 2025 05:24 AM IST

Speaking to the media in Lucknow on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “What Mamata Banerjee said about West Bengal is correct. People from her state have also lost their lives.

: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has come out in support of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on her statement related to the Mahakumbh and accused the authorities of hiding the number of deaths and missing persons at the mega event.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (HT File Photo)

Speaking to the media in Lucknow on Wednesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “What Mamata Banerjee said about West Bengal is correct. People from her state have also lost their lives. A large number of people from Bengal and other states have died. FIRs are not even being registered. Why was this Mahakumbh organised?”

“Devotees have been coming for centuries, Kumbh has been going on since ancient times. Who was responsible for the arrangements for this event?... This Kumbh has the highest number of missing persons’ cases, the highest number of deaths, and the highest number of people falling ill,” he further said.

Reacting to the statement made by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in the UP assembly on Tuesday, Akhilesh Yadav said, “It is quite clear that the chief minister has nothing to do with language or development.”

On the case filed against SP spokesperson Udaiveer Singh, Akhilesh Yadav said, “Officers are now misleading the chief minister and hiding their corruption.”

