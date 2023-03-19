‘Akhilesh call to defeat BJP in 2024 LS polls hollow claims’

State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary hit out at the Samajwadi Party over its chief Akhilesh Yadav’s call to defeat the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha as “hollow claims”.

State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary (HT FILE )

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Yadav’s claim from the party’s national executive in Kolkata about a third front against the BJP in 2024 LS polls, Chaudhary said despite the opposition’s canard, the vision of ‘Rashtravaad se Ramrajya (from nationalism till Ram Rajya meaning ideal rule)’ was being realised under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

“The belief of the common man in Modi’s leadership has increased despite the fact that some opportunistic opposition parties are dreaming of defeating the BJP,” the BJP chief said.

“There is nothing new in these opposition parties talking of entering into an alliance to stop the BJP. People remember how before the polls these parties made opportunistic alliances and broke them after the polls. This was on display both in 2017 assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chaudhary was referring to the SP and the Congress joining hands to stop the BJP in UP—a pre-poll alliance that failed much in the same way as the SP-BSP pre-poll alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls failed to provide the desired results for the opposition.

“People still remember how during SP rule in U.P., the state was marred by lawlessness whereas under the BJP the rule of law is back and the mafia and criminals are either behind bars or running scared,” he said.