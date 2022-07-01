Akhilesh gives laptops to students on his birthday, says it’s a reminder to BJP

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday gave away laptops to a group of meritorious students to mark his birthday, a gesture that was also designed to take a swipe at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about its 2017 promise to give laptops to students.

“We could give laptops only to a few children since we are out of power. And these were given so that the government remembers the free laptop promise,” Yadav, who turned 49, told reporters after the event to gift laptops to toppers in the UP board’s class 10 and 12 exams

He said the BJP had made a similar promise ahead of the 2017 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, but did not fulfil it, a reference to the ruling party’s commitment to give free laptops to all college students in Uttar Pradeh with a free 1GB internet conection. To be sure, chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018 declared that instead of laptops, his government will provide quality education to students.

Yadav, who also is the leader of the opposition in the Uttar Pradesh assembly, said: “I am giving you (the laptops) to remind the government. We can give these only to some people, but the government can give them to everyone”.

In its Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra 2022 (the manifesto for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls), the BJP again promised two crore tablets and smartphones under the Swami Vivekanand Yuva Shashaktikaran Yojana, if voted to power.

Yadav said that he does not celebrate his birthdays but “those who celebrate should know that they have lost a year”.

Turning to the students, Yadav encouraged them to work harder, underlining that it never goes unrewarded.

“A person, who works hard, eventually gets honour. People are looking up to you and the society has hopes from you. A person who works hard moves ahead,” he added.

Yogi, Priyanka, Maya greet SP chief

LUCKNOW: Political leaders from across the spectrum greeted Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on his birthday on Friday.

In a tweet in Hindi, chief minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Best wishes to former chief minister Akhilesh Yadavji on his birthday.”

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in a tweet wished Akhilesh Yadav a long life.

“Best wishes to the national president of the Samajwadi Party and former chief minister of UP Akhilesh Yadavji on his birthday. May God give you long life, and you always stay healthy,” she said.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also wished Yadav on his birthday.

“Congratulations and best wishes to his family members on this occasion,” Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK president MK Stalin in a tweet said, “Birthday greetings to the intrepid Opposition Leader of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party president.”

UP deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya also extended birthday wishes to Akhilesh Yadav through a tweet in Hindi.

(With inputs from agencies)