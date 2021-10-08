Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh meets kin of Bahraich farmers killed in Kheri violence
lucknow news

Akhilesh meets kin of Bahraich farmers killed in Kheri violence

Akhilesh met the kin of Gurvinder Singh and Diljeet Singh, the two farmers who lost their lives in the October 3 Kheri violence
Akhilesh met the kin of Gurvinder Singh and Diljeet Singh, the two farmers who lost their lives in the October 3 Kheri violence (HT photo)
Published on Oct 08, 2021 11:30 PM IST
By Shariq Rais Siddiqui, Bahraich

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ should resign on moral grounds for an unbiased probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which Mishra’s son is an accused.

Yadav, who visited Bahraich on Friday, met the kin of Gurvinder Singh and Diljeet Singh, the two farmers who lost their lives in the October 3 Kheri violence. Gurvinder Singh, 20, was a native of Moharniya village under Nanpara Kotwali area while Diljeet Singh, 42, lived in Banjaran Tada village under Matera police station of Bahraich district.

He also said the farmers will not get justice until the minister resigned. On being asked about the suo moto (on its own motion) cognisance of the incident by the Supreme Court, the SP president said, “Till now people didn’t trust the BJP government and now the Supreme Court has also commented on the government which means even the Supreme Court does not believe in the government.”

RELATED STORIES

Akhilesh said it was the responsibility of government to give justice and that the government should accept that injustice had been done. He said he had come to meet the bereaved families to share their pain. The SP chief also said both the Samajwadi Party and the families of the victims wanted justice.

Incident reminds me of Jallianwala Bagh tragedy: AAP leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, also visited Bahraich on Friday and met with the families of the two farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He also demanded that the Union minister of state for home should be sacked and the guilty should be arrested.

Sanjay Singh said the Kheri incident reminded him of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy of 1919 wherein General Dyer had ordered his soldiers to fire at civilians. He warned that AAP would launch an agitation in Uttar Pradesh if action was not taken against the minister and his son was not arrested.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

High court seeks affidavit on encroachment removal from Azad Park in Sangam city

Ayodhya int’l airport project fast-tracked

Allahabad HC stays DIoS order on appointment of college principal

Blanket ban on crackers in Agra this Diwali
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
Air Force Day
India Covid Cases
RBI
Bigg Boss 15
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP