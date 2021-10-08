Akhilesh meets kin of Bahraich farmers killed in Kheri violence

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav has demanded that Union minister of state for home Ajay Kumar Mishra ‘Teni’ should resign on moral grounds for an unbiased probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which Mishra’s son is an accused.

Yadav, who visited Bahraich on Friday, met the kin of Gurvinder Singh and Diljeet Singh, the two farmers who lost their lives in the October 3 Kheri violence. Gurvinder Singh, 20, was a native of Moharniya village under Nanpara Kotwali area while Diljeet Singh, 42, lived in Banjaran Tada village under Matera police station of Bahraich district.

He also said the farmers will not get justice until the minister resigned. On being asked about the suo moto (on its own motion) cognisance of the incident by the Supreme Court, the SP president said, “Till now people didn’t trust the BJP government and now the Supreme Court has also commented on the government which means even the Supreme Court does not believe in the government.”

Akhilesh said it was the responsibility of government to give justice and that the government should accept that injustice had been done. He said he had come to meet the bereaved families to share their pain. The SP chief also said both the Samajwadi Party and the families of the victims wanted justice.

Incident reminds me of Jallianwala Bagh tragedy: AAP leader

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, a Rajya Sabha MP, also visited Bahraich on Friday and met with the families of the two farmers who were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He also demanded that the Union minister of state for home should be sacked and the guilty should be arrested.

Sanjay Singh said the Kheri incident reminded him of the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy of 1919 wherein General Dyer had ordered his soldiers to fire at civilians. He warned that AAP would launch an agitation in Uttar Pradesh if action was not taken against the minister and his son was not arrested.

