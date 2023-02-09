Akhilesh praises NCP chief for trying to unite parties

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar shared a stage together as they attended a function at the residence of NCP general secretary KK Sharma in Bulandshahr on Wednesday.

After Pawar’s departure from the function, Akhilesh took the opportunity to take a swipe at the governments in the Centre and Uttar Pradesh.

Though he didn’t comment on the possibility of their parties forming an alliance in the forthcoming elections, Akhilesh responded to the question of the third front in the country. Speaking about Pawar, he said the former always tried to form a front by bringing parties together to give people an alternative. The chief ministers of Telangana, West Bengal and Bihar were also making similar efforts, he added.

Commenting on RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s recent statement in which he said no caste was high or low, Akhilesh said the BJP leaders were “innovators” who created things associated with religions. He added that the BJP leaders don’t take responsibility of their statements.

He said the BJP government had disappointed people and benefitted a handful of persons during its reign and that people would teach them a lesson.

SP alleges corruption in recruitment exam, demands probe

The state president of Samajwadi Part, Naresh Uttam Patel, on Wednesday demanded a detailed inquiry into the inspector recruitment examination conducted in 2020-2021 by the Uttar Pradesh government.

Alleging corruption and irregularities in the recruitment process, Patel said several FIRs were lodged and many arrests were made by the special task force in connection with the irregularities observed during the recruitment. The exam was taken by close to seven lakh candidates.

He observed that a team constituted by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav that included MLAs Sachin Yadav, Pankaj Patel and Himanshu Singh had alleged that large-scale corruption was committed during the recruitment process.

