Akhilesh questions Mahakumbh preparedness

HT Correspondent Akhilesh Yadav pointed out concerns raised by locals about Mahakumbh’s management (Sourced)

letters@htlive.com

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday expressed concerns over the lack of preparedness by the BJP-led state government ahead of the Mahakumbh-2025 in Prayagraj.

In a statement, Yadav criticised the delay in security arrangements, saying, “At least the police department’s work should have been completed long ago. The BJP government was quick to remove Harshvardhan’s statue, but not for proper administrative management.”

He further pointed out concerns raised by locals about the fair’s management and urged immediate action to address transportation issues. “Alternative arrangements should also be made to resolve the concerns of the residents of Prayagraj regarding movement and transportation in case of any emergency,” he added.

Yadav also offered his party’s support, stating, “If the administration fails, we are ready to send our dedicated workers to help, as BJP leaders will be occupied with elections and making money.”

SP seeks CCTV footage of assembly bypolls

Samajwadi Party state president Shyam Lal Pal submitted a memorandum to the chief electoral officer, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday, demanding access to CCTV footage, webcasting, and video recordings from polling booths in seven assembly constituencies—277-Katehari, 29-Kundarki, 256-Phulpur, 397-Majhawan, 16-Meerapur, 77-Khair, and 56-Ghaziabad—where bypolls were held on November 20. The memorandum was submitted by party representatives KK Shrivastava, Harishchandra Singh, and Radheshyam Singh.