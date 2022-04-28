Akhilesh runs ‘daily crime bulletin’ to attack Yogi govt

LUCKNOW To corner the BJP government in UP over crime incidents, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav is running a daily crime bulletin ‘Aaj Ka Apradhnaama’ on twitter.

With the catchline ‘BJP 2.0 raj mein-UP dooba apradh mein’ (UP sinks in crime under BJP 2.0), Akhilesh launched the ‘bulletin’ on April 7 over fresh crime incidents. Since then, he has been posting tweets on crime incidents in the state.

On Thursday, Yadav tweeted a headline in Hindi ‘Son of a former corporator shot dead next to police station in Shamli’. This was the sixth successive day – the longest streak so far of his crime tweets – that Akhilesh posted on twitter. This longest streak of crime tweets started on April 23 with the murder of five of a family in Prayagraj.

Though Yadav had been attacking the government over almost everything from prices for commodities to bull attacks, ‘Aaj Ka apradhnaama’ has become a daily feature of his twitter account that has 16.5 million followers.

Talking about his tweets on crime, SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said: “Gruesome crime has become a regular happening in UP. The Samajwadi Party is concerned about the current state of affairs. We have been showing the mirror to the state government daily. We intend to prevent any kind of injustice to people. The SP is aware of its duty to act as a responsible opposition. We will keep pinpointing all misdoings of the BJP government.”

Another leader of the party said the last time when the Yogi government came to power, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that it will give six months to the government before launching any attack on it because then the government was new. “But this time, as the same government is elected again, the SP did not give any “grace period” to the government under which the criminals have been striking at will,” he added.

Since after the government took oath, Yadav has been sending the SP’s probe delegations to most of the major crime spots, and in some cases, also giving financial aid from the party funds to the victims’ families.