Akhilesh says ‘Long live INDIA bloc’, hints at staying together

After the INDIA bloc’s post-2024 results meeting, in New Delhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, “The INDIA bloc will stay together”. Samajwadi party President Akhilesh Yadav (3L) arrives for a meeting of opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in New Delhi on June 5, 2024.(AFP)

Before this none of the alliances that the SP entered into, after Akhilesh took over as party president —the SP-Congress alliance in 2017 UP assembly polls, the 2019 Lok Sabha SP-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and then the alliance with the small regional parties in 2022 UP assembly polls – could survive.

However, this time the SP-Congress alliance under the INDIA bloc tasted unprecedented success, as for the first time, it trumped the ruling BJP in the state by surpassing both the BJP and the NDA in tally.

Of the 80 UP Lok Sabha seats, the Samajwadi Party alone bagged 37 seats against the BJP’s 33 while the INDIA bloc together bagged 43 (including six of the Congress) against the BJP-led NDA’s 36.

In a post on X, Akhilesh said, “The symbol of public aspiration, the INDIA bloc, will stay firm on its commitment towards public service, will stay united, and will continue to be committed towards the Constitution, democracy, reservation, honour-dignity-pride of people, towards eradicating unemployment, price rise, corruption.”

He also said: “The INDIA bloc will fight to expand the PDA (taking together the backwards, Dalits, and minorities) and fight for them. The INDIA bloc will continue to work by making a base of the issues of farmers, workers, youth, women, traders, service class, government employees and officers. Gratitude to the wise public of the country. INDIA ke ekta zindabaad (long live INDIA bloc unity).