 Akhilesh says 'Long live INDIA bloc', hints at staying together
Thursday, Jun 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Akhilesh says ‘Long live INDIA bloc’, hints at staying together

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 06, 2024 03:58 AM IST

After the post-2024 results meeting, Akhilesh Yadav confirmed that the INDIA bloc will remain united, following their success in UP elections.

After the INDIA bloc’s post-2024 results meeting, in New Delhi, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said on Wednesday, “The INDIA bloc will stay together”.

Samajwadi party President Akhilesh Yadav (3L) arrives for a meeting of opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in New Delhi on June 5, 2024.(AFP)
Samajwadi party President Akhilesh Yadav (3L) arrives for a meeting of opposition alliance Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc in New Delhi on June 5, 2024.(AFP)

Before this none of the alliances that the SP entered into, after Akhilesh took over as party president —the SP-Congress alliance in 2017 UP assembly polls, the 2019 Lok Sabha SP-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance, and then the alliance with the small regional parties in 2022 UP assembly polls – could survive.

Also Read | Setback for BJP in Faizabad seat despite Ram Temple momentum

However, this time the SP-Congress alliance under the INDIA bloc tasted unprecedented success, as for the first time, it trumped the ruling BJP in the state by surpassing both the BJP and the NDA in tally.

Of the 80 UP Lok Sabha seats, the Samajwadi Party alone bagged 37 seats against the BJP’s 33 while the INDIA bloc together bagged 43 (including six of the Congress) against the BJP-led NDA’s 36.

In a post on X, Akhilesh said, “The symbol of public aspiration, the INDIA bloc, will stay firm on its commitment towards public service, will stay united, and will continue to be committed towards the Constitution, democracy, reservation, honour-dignity-pride of people, towards eradicating unemployment, price rise, corruption.”

Also Read | Akhilesh Yadav man of the moment, Samajwadi Party single-largest party in Uttar Pradesh, third in country

He also said: “The INDIA bloc will fight to expand the PDA (taking together the backwards, Dalits, and minorities) and fight for them. The INDIA bloc will continue to work by making a base of the issues of farmers, workers, youth, women, traders, service class, government employees and officers. Gratitude to the wise public of the country. INDIA ke ekta zindabaad (long live INDIA bloc unity).

India News / Akhilesh says 'Long live INDIA bloc', hints at staying together
