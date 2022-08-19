Akhilesh, Shivpal invoke Lord Krishna

Lucknow: On Janmashtami, the day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Hindu deity Lord Krishna, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and his politically estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav invoked Lord Krishna. Akhilesh invoked the deity to attack the ruling BJP and Shivpal invoked him to attack Akhilesh.

Akhilesh, who celebrated Janmashtami in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh , said while addressing a gathering: “You all know that Duryodhana had asked for the entire army of Lord Krishna, but the winners were those whom Lord Krishna joined”.

According to the epic Mahabharat, before the battle between Kauravas (Duryodhana and his brothers) and Pandavas (Yudhishthir and brothers), Duryodhana asked Lord Krishna to fight from his side. Lord Krishan said that he had vowed not to pick up weapons in the war, so Duryodhana could either have an unarmed Krishna or his entire army. Duryodhan took the entire army and Krishna joined Pandavas. Eventually the Pandavas won the war.

Talking to newspersons, Akhilesh attacked the BJP over various issues, including price rise, unemployment and Agniveer scheme (temporary jobs in armed forces). He also said that the Samajwadi Party would contest the next Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. He said that on previous occasions, the SP candidates were the first runner-up on several MP assembly seats.

Meanwhile, the estranged uncle of Shivpal Yadav took a dig at Akhilesh Yadav, invoking the names of Krishna and Kansa hinting that Akhilesh took over the SP from his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Shivpal, in an open letter to Yaduvanshis, said: “Whenever in society, any ‘Kansa’ establishes his supremacy by displacing his respected father through deception and insult, then Krishna takes incarnation and punishes the tyrant and establishes ‘dharma’”.

Kansa was Krishna’s uncle. According to Mahabharata, Kansa had displaced his father and installed himself as the King of Mathura. Eventually, Krishna killed Kansa.

Shivpal went on to say that the birth of Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia was also a grand scheme of God.

Shivpal said Yaduvanshis (Yadavs) had an important role to play in protecting ‘dharma’.

