Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav separately attack Uttar Pradesh government over power crisis

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav and his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L) counterpart Shivpal Yadav have separately attacked the Uttar Pradesh government over the power crisis in the state amid a heatwave.

Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday criticised the state government for “citing reasons” instead of “solving” the power crisis.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh said, “Government’s job is not to tell the cause of a problem but to solve it”. The SP chief attached an excerpt posted by UP energy minister Arvind Kumar Sharma earlier.

On Friday, the energy minister had tweeted, “Some power generation units in UP are closed for several weeks due to technical reasons in which Harduaganj-660 MW, Meja-660 MW, Bara-660 MW are included. Harduaganj-605 MW was also damaged by the seasonal storm. Efforts are being made to fix them and start the power supply on a war footing.”

In another tweet, Sharma had on Friday said, “The demand for electricity has increased due to summer. Many power plants are closed for weeks due to technical reasons, so make every effort to save electricity. Our power workers are working day and night to ensure uninterrupted supply.”

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Monday (April 25) directed officials to maintain uninterrupted power supply in Uttar Pradesh.

According to a power department official, the power demand in Uttar Pradesh is around 22,000 MW (megawatt) while the availability is around 19,000 MW because of which electricity is being cut in villages and some towns.

In a post in Hindi on the microblogging site Koo, Shivpal Yadav said: “Power saving mode! That is, unannounced power cuts of 12 to 18 hours per day! Even after this, if power comes, then the people should switch off all their electrical appliances to fulfil the vision of power-saving. And your (government’s) officers and employees, instead of fulfilling the duty of power generation and distribution, raid people over the power losses and stay immersed in corruption. This certainly is a great joke on the people!”

