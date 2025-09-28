Akhilesh slams govt for ‘ruining’ healthcare in UP

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government, accusing it of ruining the healthcare system in the state. He alleged that essential facilities were not available even at major hospitals in the state capital. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File)

“Patients in government hospitals are not receiving adequate medication and treatment. The BJP government had failed to provide essential facilities for patients even in Lucknow’s major hospitals. People are losing faith in government hospitals even as ventilators and beds are difficult to find in major government institutions like SGPGI, KGMU, and RMLIMS,” Akhilesh alleged.

The SP president claimed that most of the hospitals and medical colleges in the state were facing a shortage of permanent specialist doctors, female doctors, nurses and other staff.

“The government consistently claims a surplus budget, yet it fails to ensure permanent recruitment and essential facilities in health and other sectors. The number of patients is increasing daily, but facilities are not,” Akhilesh said.

Contractual and outsourced employees were being employed as the BJP government was not providing budget to major medical institutions established during the SP regime, Akhilesh alleged.

“The Cancer Institute, established during the Samajwadi Party government, is unable to function efficiently due to lack of funds, while the condition is no different at Civil hospital in Lucknow and other facilities across the state,” the SP president alleged.

“Power outages are frequent at hospitals while server issues lead to woes of patients and their attendants. Districts have buildings designated as medical colleges, but they lack facilities for treatment of patients in serious condition,” he claimed.

“Patients are forced to visit private hospitals as a result. The healthcare system will improve once the BJP is removed from power,” Akhilesh added.