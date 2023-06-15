Akhilesh: SP has vision for development

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said on Thursday that the Samajwadi Party had the vision and the model for Uttar Pradesh’s development and the party would meet the people’s aspirations by defeating the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Akhilesh Yadav said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were very important as they would decide the future of the country and its future generations.

Addressing party men at the Samajwadi Party headquarters here, he said the Samajwadi Party had set the model for the state’s development and the BJP was showcasing the same as its own. He said the SP would go to the people with the SP’s model of development in 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“SP chief Akhilesh Yadav spoke about the development work carried out by the party’s government and the same is called the Samajwadi Party model. The BJP governments at the Centre and in the state have no plans for development. Yogi Adityanath government has failed to launch any new scheme for the people’s welfare. Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to give metro rail to Ahmedabad during his tenure as the chief minister of Gujarat,” said SP spokesman Rajendra Chaudhary.

Yadav said the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were very important as they would decide the future of the country and its future generations. He said the party men should work with honesty and devotion to strengthen the party at the polling booth level. He said the BJP had misused power to affect the poll results.

He said the party would not tolerate any factionalism at any level and added that there should not be any lapse. The party men should contest the poll seriously to fight against irregularities at the polling booth levels. He said the BJP government had created problems for the people and inflation and unemployment were on the rise. Every section of society was badly affected and the farmers, labourers and youngsters were fighting for survival. Development had come to a halt and the law-and-order situation was at its nadir in the state.

