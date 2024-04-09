Akhilesh to launch INDIA bloc’s joint campaign from Pilibhit

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav, along with opposition INDIA bloc partner Congress, will start campaigning for the SP candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls from Pilibhit Lok Sabha constituency on April 12, said sources. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Pilibhit is going to the polls in the first phase on April 19 and Akhilesh is launching the campaign from this seat that the SP has never won.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi or Priyanka Gandhi, may attend the rally in which the supporters and local outfits of both the parties will be seen together. As per the pact between the two parties, the SP gave 17 seats to the Congress in Uttar Pradesh and kept the remaining 63.

The coordination committee of both the parties is giving final shape to the proposed joint campaign. The next day, Akhilesh will do rallies in Nagina and Bijnor. “Soon, there will be a maha rally of SP-Congress as part of the INDIA bloc,” said a senior SP leader.

Akhilesh, under a strategy, is starting his campaign from the seat that the SP has never won even as the ruling BJP denied ticket to the sitting BJP MP Varun Gandhi from there.

Bhagwat Saran Gangwar is the SP candidate on the seat while the BJP has fielded U.P. minister Jitin Prasada. On Tuesday, PM Modi addressed a rally in Pilibhit wherein he targeted the Samajwadi Party and the Congress.

Besides Pilibhit, seven other constituencies namely Saharanpur, Kairana, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Nagina, Moradabad and Rampur will go to the polls on April 19.