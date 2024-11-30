Akhilesh to tour districts to fortify party ahead of 2027 polls

After losing seven of the nine seats where by-elections were held recently, the Samajwadi Party (SP) would be working to restrengthen the party at organisational level as it was gearing up for the 2027 assembly elections in the state, party officials said. In the 2022 elections, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party bagged 111 out of the total 403 seats. (File)

As per information, the SP chief will start touring districts in a phased manner to check preparedness for the 2027 polls. In the first phase, Yadav will be visiting Ayodhya, Basti and Ambedkar Nagar with an aim not just to strengthen the party but also to find out the shortcomings.

SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi has said the party had been continuously working to strengthen the organisation. “As a political party, we constantly work to strengthen the organisation. This new initiative is an added feather to those initiatives. For any political party, strength on the ground is very crucial for winning elections.”

“Our national president will now assess the strength and shortcomings of district units. He will further advice local units on how to bring energy and strength to their functioning. We are hopeful that this initiative will help us in preparing the party for the forthcoming elections,” he added.

In 2017, the SP contested the assembly polls in alliance with the Indian National Congress. However, the alliance failed to leave any mark even as the SP’s tally came down to 47 seats while the Congress party bagged seven seats then. The BJP had won a whopping 312 assembly seats clinching the power in UP.

In 2022, the Samajwadi Party didn’t forge an alliance with the Congress but chose to ally with smaller parties instead such as the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Apna Dal (K), SBSP and NCP making it a rainbow coalition. Things improved for the SP and its tally improved to 111 seats. However, the BJP retained power by winning 255 seats on its own.