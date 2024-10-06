Akhilesh Yadav accuses BJP of betraying farmers,youth and traders

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of betraying farmers, youth and traders, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav has said its government at the Centre will not last long. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav says farmers are not getting the right price for their crops. (FILE PHOTO)

Addressing party workers at the SP office in Lucknow, Yadav said, “Every section is troubled and distressed by the wrong policies of the BJP. Inflation and unemployment are at their peak in the country. The BJP government made false promises to the public. The farmers, youth and the poor are in a lot of trouble in the country. Farmers are not getting the right price for their crops. Farmers and the poor should be helped.”

“During the Samajwadi Party government, many important decisions were taken in the interest of farmers in Uttar Pradesh. Facilities were given to farmers, mandis were built. The BJP government stopped the work of the Mandis and has ruined everything. Today farmers are facing a crisis of fertilizers and seeds,” he added.

A delegation of the Kisan Union also met Akhilesh Yadav at the party office on Sunday.

The delegation included Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Baghpat district in-charge Vinod Kumar, district vice-president Harendra Tyagi, district spokesperson Himmat Singh along with Upendra Tomar, Gulab Chaudhary, Dharampal, Vijay Pal Singh, Krishna Nain.

SP leaders discuss strategy for

Ghaziabad assembly bypoll

Samajwadi Party leaders discussed the strategy for the Ghaziabad assembly bypoll at a special meeting and decided to support the INDIA bloc candidate for the seat.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Alok Tiwari, former assembly candidate Anurag Bhadauria, state secretary Babu Singh Arya, metropolitan president Virendra Yadav and district president Faisal Hussain addressed the meeting.

Former Loni MLA Haji Zakir, national secretary Ramesh Prajapati, state secretary Dharmveer Dabas, former candidate Vishal Verma and Mahavir Sarpanch were also present.

A large number of leaders and workers from Bahujan Samaj Party, AIMIM joined Samajwadi Party. They included Choudhary Farid Ali, Zahid Kassar, Laddan Khan, Aamir, Azim, Gullu Khan and Satbir Gurjar among others.