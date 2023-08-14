Akhilesh targets U.P. govt over ‘poor’ health services

Claiming that the ambulances introduced during his party’s regime had served the masses well, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday alleged that health services in Uttar Pradesh were poor. SP national president Akhilesh Yadav in U.P.’s Mainpuri district on August 14. (HT photo)

“It is a matter of concern. A newborn lost his life due to unsafe delivery on a road in Hazratganj in Lucknow recently (on August 13) as the ambulance did not turn up timely, exposing false claims made by incumbent government in the state,” he said at an event in Jajeda village of Mainpuri district.

About the 2024 general election, he urged his party workers to behave properly with voters to make them feel convenient with the Samajwadi Party. He expressed confidence that the SP will emerge victorious in the next year’s general election.

Referring to the relief granted by the Supreme Court to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 criminal defamation case, Akhilesh accused the BJP government of being biased and busy settling scores with its political opponents.

“The BJP is doing nothing about stray animals claiming lives and remains silent on unemployment, an unabated menace” he alleged. “Tall claims were made about investments coming during Global Investment Summit-2023 but now officers are having no clues about investments available in reality,” the SP chief further alleged.