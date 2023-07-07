Like Kashi, Gorakhpur too turning into Venice: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav made a subtle attack on Gorakhpur and Varanasi when the PM was in both the places on Friday.

Akhilesh, in a tweet in Hindi, with pictures of rainwater-inundated roads, said: “Looks like deriving inspiration from Kashi, Gorakhpur too is being turned into Venice.” Moreover, the SP president termed the BJP government “anti-democratic and anti-Constitution”.

In a statement, he alleged that in Uttar Pradesh the BJP government was attacking democracy and promoting autocracy. “The right to expression is under a constant attack and journalists and social workers area being targeted. At the same time fake cases are being filed against the opposition leaders”, he said in a statement issued by the party on Friday.

“The YouTuber journalist’s arrest in Sultanpur is a case in point. He was simply showing the truth of the condition of a health centre due to corruption but he was arrested. His arrest proves that the government’s policy of zero tolerance against corruption is baseless,” he said. Akhilesh further alleged that the BJP government’s behaviour against certain class of people had been belligerent and it tried to terrorise people.

“The BJP and the RSS are adept in dividing people. In six years, this government patronised corruption while the public suffered price rise, unemployment and rising intolerance in the society. In 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the PDA (Pichada, Dalit, and Alpsankhyak--backward, Dalits, and minorities) will dislodge the BJP government,” the SP president said.

Last week also, he had taken a jibe at the state government over inundated roads in Varanasi after rain spells. He had said the onset of the monsoon had fully exposed the government’s ‘so-called development model’.