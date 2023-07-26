Manipur burning due to vote-bank politics of BJP, says Akhilesh

MEERUT Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), alleging that their “divisive and vote-bank politics were responsible for the Manipur violence.”

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav in Meerut on Wednesday. (Sourced)

He mentioned the incident of two women in Manipur who were shown being paraded naked in a viral video.

“We call our country and rivers mothers… will any civilised society accept the horrific videos emerging from Manipur? Before speaking about the opposition and ‘INDIA’, the BJP should first talk about the women who were paraded naked in Manipur,” he said while interacting with media persons during his visit to Meerut.

Yadav said Manipur was “burning due to the divisive policy of RSS and the vote-bank politics of the BJP.

“The newly formed opposition alliance ‘INDIA’ will wipe out the BJP not just from Uttar Pradesh but from the entire country. It will take people together on a path of well-being,” said Yadav.

The SP chief visited families of six kanwariyas of Raali Chauhan village who were electrocuted on July 16 while returning to their native place after offering prayers on Shivratri. He expressed his condolences for the departed souls and demanded ₹1 crore ex gratia and a government job for the next of kin of the deceased. The former CM also visited Dhanpur village and met the family whose six members died in a road mishap on Delhi-Meerut expressway.

“The chief minister honoured kanwariyas by showering flower petals on them, so why are their family members not being taken care of at the time of their biggest crisis,” he asked.

The SP announced that it will give ₹2 lakh each to the families of the six kanwariyas who died of electrocution and ₹25,000 to each of the injured in that incident.

Former minister and MLA from Kithore Shahid Manzoor, MLA from Sardhana Atul Pradhan, city MLA Rafeeq Absari, Sivalkhas MLA Ghulam Mohammad, party officials and supporters accompanied Akhilesh Yadav during his visit and welcomed him at different places on the route of his visit.

