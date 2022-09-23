Akhilesh Yadav leads Samajwadi Party delegation to governor, seeks justice for Azam Khan

A Samajwadi Party (SP) delegation led by party chief Akhilesh Yadav met governor Anandiben Patel on Friday morning to draw her attention to the “continued harassment” of senior party leader Mohammad Azam Khan by the government, the SP said after the meeting.

This was the first time that Akhilesh Yadav led an SP delegation to the governor on the Azam Khan issue though Yadav had sent party delegations to the governor over the issue in the last two years.

“We apprised the governor about the continued injustice being done to Azam Khan and fake cases being lodged against him. We have requested her to see to it that he gets justice,” Akhilesh Yadav said to reporters outside Raj Bhavan after meeting the governor.

“He is ill and has health problems. He was down with Covid and had to remain in jail. It was our request to the governor that there should not be any injustice with him,” Yadav said.

Samajwadi Party members had alleged in the state assembly on Wednesday (September 21) that Azam Khan had been implicated in “false” cases. They created a ruckus because of which the Question Hour was washed out in both the Houses.

Khan, who was released from Sitapur jail earlier this year after the Supreme Court granted him interim bail, is facing around 90 cases, including that of corruption and theft.

Another case was registered against him on Tuesday (September 20) for allegedly stealing the cleaning machine of a municipality and using it for the Mohammad Ali Jauhar University established by him in Rampur.