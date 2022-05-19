Akhilesh Yadav’s temple remarks spark off controversy, BJP hits back
Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav’s fresh remarks in the wake of the ongoing Gyanvapi mosque issue have sparked off a controversy.
“In Hinduism, our Hinduism, place a stone anywhere, put a red flag there, under a peepul tree, it becomes a temple (Hamarey toh dharm mein, Hindu dharm mein toh yeh hai ki kahin bhi patthar rakh do, ek laal jhanda rakh do, peepul ke pedh ke neeche, mandir ban gaya),” Akhilesh Yadav said in Ayodhya on Wednesday evening while speaking to local newspersons.”
Akhilesh Yadav also commented on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue in Ayodhya: “People in Ayodhya know that there was a time when, in the dead of night, idols were placed. The BJP can do anything, the BJP can get anything done.”
The BJP hit back at Akhilesh Yadav over the two comments.
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya tweeted in Hindi: “All soaked up in so-called appeasement politics, Akhilesh Yadavji has forgotten the pain of Hindu Sanatan dharma. Therefore, his non-belief in Hindu dharma is no new thing.”
UP BJP spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “It seems that Akhilesh Yadav ji did not learn any lesson from the election results. His statements are an insult to Hindus.”
“Would he dare to make a statement like ‘make a mazaar anywhere, drape it with a sheet, and a religious place is ready’. He can’t even dare to say such a thing. He cannot dare to speak a word against Islam,” Tripathi said.
“This is the same Samajwadi Party under whose regime firing took place on the kar sevaks. These are things that hurt the faith of Hindus, it creates hatred in the society,” Tripathi said in an apparent reference to Akhilesh’s “idols kept in the dead of night” remark.
When asked about the Akhilesh’s comments, Samajwadi Party leader and spokesperson, Anurag Bhadauria said: “Dozens of temples were demolished, 300 houses were demolished in Varanasi (for Kashi Vishwanath corridor). The BJP demolishes temples. The SP respects the courts, the constitution. The BJP does politics over religion.”
Akhilesh had stopped-over in Ayodhya while returning to Lucknow from Siddharth Nagar. The party unit in Ayodhya had held a felicitation of him at a private resort on Ayodhya–Lucknow highway.
This should start with one of his paheliyan, or riddles. In Sufism, a death anniversary is celebrated, not mourned, and the celebrations began last night in central Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah, where Khusro's grave lies. Khusro isn't only celebrated for his verses. Devoted to a Sufi who was disdainful of emperors, Khusro himself made his living by serving in their courts. Khusro also compiled a Hindi-Persian dictionary and composed several wordplay riddles.
Despite 66% dip in mustard yield, Punjab farmers reaping bumper profits
Notwithstanding an estimated fall in the yield of up to 66% or three quintals per acre, mustard growers in Punjab are hoping to recover production losses in the coming weeks of the 2022-23 rabi marketing season following jump in rates. Market watchers say farmers are being paid ₹6,200-7,000 per quintal which is up to 39% higher than the MSP of ₹5,050.
DSR paddy sowing method not an overnight success: PAU expert
The Punjab government-backed water-saving direct seeding of rice (DSR) technique for sowing paddy is not an over night wonder, but a result of four years of strenuous research trials that is proving beneficial for cultivating short-duration rice varieties and is also a boon for basmati cultivation, according to the principal researcher of the project at Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Mukhtar Singh Gill.
Held for spying for ISI, accused sent to two-day police remand
The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab Police on Wednesday arrested Zaffar Riaz of Kolkata and his associate Mohd Shamshad of Bihar for allegedly providing information related to buildings of the various Indian military stations to a Pakistan-based intelligence officer. During this period, he got in touch with a Pakistan intelligence officer, Awais, who allured him to work for the ISI. Zaffar also introduced Shamshad to Awais.
CM meets Shah: 2,000 additional troops to be deployed in Punjab, say Mann
Chandigarh/Delhi : Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed in Punjab to enhance security as there have been regular inputs regarding attempts by some miscreants to create trouble in the state. The chief minister spoke about the additional deployment after a meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah in Delhi during which the latter assured him of all assistance from the central government.
