Akhilesh Yadav says those close to BJP can’t remain in Samajwadi Party
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said those close to the BJP cannot remain in the SP.
Although Akhilesh Yadav did not name any individual, the comment comes amid speculation of growing bonhomie between his uncle Shivpal Yadav and the BJP.
Akhilesh Yadav also distanced himself from a meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary and Samajwadi Party leader Mohd Azam Khan’s family in Rampur.
“Jo bhi BJP se milega, woh Samajwadi Party mein nahin rahega (anybody who meets the BJP will not remain in Samajwadi Party),” Akhilesh Yadav said in Agra in reply to a question.
Shivpal Yadav, who heads the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia (PSP-L), had contested the recent assembly polls on the Samajwadi Party symbol. But there have been reports of his unhappiness with the SP after the polls. He skipped the Opposition alliance’s meeting last month and took oath as an MLA on March 30.
He later went to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence in Lucknow (also on March 30), fuelling speculation of his changing sides.
He also started following Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, former deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, and the government of UP on the microblogging sites Twitter and Koo.
Akhilesh Yadav was in Agra to meet the family members of a man who died when an iron light mast fell on the stage during an event on April 15.
Akhilesh Yadav also met the injured and later interacted with the media at Nagla Padma in Agra.
The SP chief stated that he was not aware of the meeting between Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary and SP leader Mohd Azam Khan’s family.
“It is better if questions related to this meeting are put to Jayant Chaudhary. I have not sent him (Jayant Chaudhary) to meet Azam Khan and there is nothing wrong if he (Jayant Chaudhary) goes to meet the family of Azam Khan,” said Yadav.
Earlier in the day, Jayant Chaudhary made a surprise visit to Azam Khan’s residence in Rampur and met his wife and former MLA Tanzeem Fatima and son Abdullah Azam Khan, an MLA from Suar assembly seat.
RLD spokesman Anil Dubey termed the meeting as a “courtesy call”.
“Jayant Chaudhary’s visit to Rampur was pre-decided. He was there to meet the Lakhimpur violence witness who was recently attacked by some miscreants. Since he was in Rampur, he thought it fit to visit Azam khan’s place before proceeding to Bilaspur to meet the witness,” Dubey said.
Ivory artefacts seized by wildlife bureau in Bengal; 1 held
Four ivory statues were seized at Kharsarai in Bengal's Hooghly district on Wednesday during a joint raid by officers of the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau of the union ministry of environment, forest and climate change and the West Bengal Forest department, officials said. The government of India does not make any valuation of wildlife articles as a matter of policy to stop smuggling, said deputy director, Agni Mitra, WCCB (eastern region).
CM Yogi Adityanath orders WiFi, biometric attendance in all government schools in Uttar Pradesh
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday directed WiFi facility in all the government schools in Uttar Pradesh in the next 100 days. Yogi Adityanath said all the schools should have a website each and email id for all the students. Yogi Adityanath gave these directives while viewing presentations on the education sector here. A new sports policy for the state should be worked out soon, Yogi Adityanath said.
Raj Kumar Singh is new Chandigarh IGP
A 2004-batch IPS officer, Raj Kumar Singh, has been appointed as the Chandigarh inspector general of police. He has replaced also a 2004-batch IPS officer, Omvir Singh, who has been transferred to Goa, as per an order issued by the Union ministry of home affairs on Wednesday. Before his move to Chandigarh, Raj Kumar Singh held the charge of joint commissioner of police, legal division, Delhi Police.
Migrant couple, five kids burnt alive in Ludhiana shanty fire
Seven members of a migrant family from Bihar were charred to death after a fire broke out in their shanty at Makkar colony here on Wednesday. The deceased include five children, with the youngest being a two-year-old boy. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. The couple's eldest son Rajesh, 17, had a providential escape as he was sleeping in a nearby shanty with his friend Ajit.
Four Night Food Streets to come up at Panchkula
Taking a cue from the success of Night Food Streets in many cities, the Panchkula administration has decided to set up similar food courts at four places in the city at a cost of around ₹45 lakh each. Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta stated this after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of development works worth about ₹4.35 crore. The locations for the four Night Food Streets are being worked out.
