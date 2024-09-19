Akhilesh Yadav says Uttar Pradesh govt busy flying drones, not serious about attacks by wild animals

Alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government was not serious about controlling the menace of stray animals, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said it was busy flying drones. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at a press conference in Lucknow on Thursday. (PTI PHOTO)

Yadav made the remarks as he met the kin of those killed and injured in wolf attacks in Bahraich. The SP extended financial assistance of ₹50,000 to families of those killed and ₹25,000 to those injured in the wolf attacks.

In an apparently satirical vein, he suggested the government should form a Special Task Force (STF) to catch wolves.

Ten people, including nine children, were reportedly killed, and more than four dozen people were injured in wolf attacks over the past few months in Mahsi tehsil of Bahraich district.

The forest department has captured five wolves out of a pack of six wolves allegedly responsible for the killings.

“I met the families of those who were killed and injured in wolf attacks recently in Bahraich. Since the BJP has come to power, there is the terror of stray animals in the state be it in villages or cities like Noida,” Yadav said at a press conference.

“During elections, CM had promised that this issue would be resolved, but even today we are getting news every day that lives are being taken due to stray animals. The SP had tried to inform the government about the terror of leopards, tigers in districts like Lakhimpur, Pilibhit, Basti, etc. Wild animals have attacked and taken lives of farmers, yet the government is not serious about the issue. The government is busy flying drones,” he said.

“There is bias in the relief being given to the poor. At least, they should not do that. We demand ₹10 lakh compensation from the government for each of those who lost their lives and ₹1 lakh plus the treatment cost for those injured. The government should constitute a STF for catching the wolves. Illegal cutting down of jungles should also be checked and they should rise above the bulldozer thinking. I hope the government will resolve the issue soon, else they should transfer this case to their STF under the Thoko Neeti,” the SP chief said.

On chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s attacks on the SP, Akhilesh Yadav said, “I think CM and his statements have changed now. The SP or I have never said anything about Mahant or Sant. Our CM is a Mathadheesh Mukhyamantri, what else can you expect from him? He has lost balance since BJP lost the elections.”

“One who gets angry can’t be a Yogi, this is a Mathadheesh Mukhyamantri. You see my picture and his picture, who looks like a mafia?” Akhilesh asked.

On the chief minister calling the SP and the Congress Bhasmasur, the SP chief said, “There can’t be two Bhasmasurs. They (BJP) will lose Haryana and Maharashtra as well; the BJP should look for their own Bhasmasur first.”

To a question regarding the SP’s stand on the Waqf Amendment Bill, Yadav said that his party is of the view that no one’s religious work should be disturbed.

Attacking the BJP on “one nation, one election”, Yadav said, “It’s a big conspiracy to entangle us all. There was women’s reservation also, will it be implemented? There were 18,626 pages in the report on “one nation, one election” and it was prepared in 191 days. You can very well imagine what kind of discussion was done on it. Tomorrow, the BJP will say there are expenses on those working in Election Commission. It is a conspiracy to induct people through lateral entry. Will the BJP outsource the Election Commission as EC won’t have any work in five years after getting elections done in one go?”

The SP chief also promised that when his party comes to power, the SP will make Ayodhya a world-class city with infrastructure of international standards.