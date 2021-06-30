Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Akhilesh Yadav says Uttar Pradesh will see democratic revolution in 2022

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also said that in 2020, the state will witness a democratic revolution against " disruptive politics" and not elections.
PUBLISHED ON JUN 30, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party on Wednesday said that there will be a democratic revolution in Uttar Pradesh in 2022 against the current politics. Referring to the current politics as "negative", "disruptive" and conservative", Yadav said the state assembly polls will witness not elections but a revolution against such differential politics.

"United against today's disruptive, conservative, negative politics, new politics of exploited, neglected, oppressed, humiliated, Dalit, oppressed, deprived, poor, farmers, workers, women and youth is taking birth," Yadav said on Wednesday in a tweet.

The assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to take place in 2022.

The former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh also said that in 2020, the state will witness a democratic revolution against " disruptive politics" and not elections. Yadav said this as he took a dig at the current Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regime, which is led by chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

"In 2022, there will be no election in UP, there will be a democratic revolution," Yadav added.

The SP supremo is confident about his party's win in the next election. He has exuded confidence that the party would gain 350 seats of the total 403 assembly seats, as he claims that the people are against the BJP government.

Yadav has accused the ruling party of deceit and "negative" politics earlier too. On Tuesday, he accused the saffron party of damaging the hopes of people and playing with their sentiments. He said that the party is not interested in truth and does not have faith in the Constitution and moral values.

"The truth is that the BJP is not interested in development, but in destruction. It does not have any faith in the Constitution and moral values. It has damaged the hopes of people and played with their sentiments. The BJP is doing politics using deceit, force, terror and allurement," PTI quoted Yadav as saying.

