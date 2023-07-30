BJP has pushed U.P. into anarchy: Akhilesh

Targeting the state government, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said, “the bulldozer culture (of BJP government in UP) has caused disrepute to the state nationwide. The bulldozer experiment has become a challenge for legal system.” Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Akhilesh Yadav said this while addressing a gathering of party leaders, office-bearers and workers, according to a statement issued by the party. He alleged that the BJP had pushed Uttar Pradesh into anarchy through misuse of power.

The SP leader further alleged that the BJP government had disrupted the flow of development. He said the SP was committed to ensuring continuity of development (once it returned to power).

“The 2024 Lok Sabha polls is not merely a five-yearly poll, it is the poll to protect the Constitution and democracy while the BJP is hell-bent on destroying. The BJP came in 2014 and people will see it off in 2024. There should not be any error in ensuring the BJP’s exit”, he said.