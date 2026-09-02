Akhilesh Yadav slams govt over Ayodhya temple ‘theft’, Ganga Expressway

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday launched a broadside against the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, accusing it of corruption and mismanagement and raising issues including the condition of expressways, alleged theft of temple offerings in Ayodhya, unemployment, farmers’ concerns and the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav reached Saharanpur on Wednesday and addressed media persons at the residence of Chaudhary Indrasen, son of former Union minister late Yashpal Singh. (File)

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Yadav reached Saharanpur on Wednesday and addressed media persons at the residence of Chaudhary Indrasen, son of former Union minister late Yashpal Singh.

Taking a sarcastic swipe at the condition of the Ganga Expressway, Yadav said, “If Mother Ganga calls, don’t go by the Ganga Expressway.” He said large potholes were developing on expressways and questioned the quality of construction. Referring to pictures of roads allegedly being dried with fans and covered with carpets, he said such incidents would make the world laugh at India’s claims of becoming a developed nation.

Questioning the cost and design of the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, Yadav asked who had prepared the design if the government was now attributing problems to design faults. Referring to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, he claimed the Samajwadi Party had suggested a better design for the project.

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{{^usCountry}} “Whether it is a mistake in the design, the contractor’s fault or the government’s fault, the people are watching everything and will settle the account with their votes,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Whether it is a mistake in the design, the contractor’s fault or the government’s fault, the people are watching everything and will settle the account with their votes,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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On his earlier remark that Kanpur should be called “Commissionpur”, Yadav referred to a media report which, he claimed, mentioned a 60% commission. “If work is done with a 60% commission, how will development take place?” he asked.

Yadav also renewed his attack over the alleged theft of offerings in Ayodhya, saying those accused of stealing “Ram’s money” had been given a clean chit while lower-level employees were sent to jail. He also alleged land-related irregularities and inadequate compensation to poor people in Ayodhya.

Yadav said inflation, unemployment, farmers’ problems, inadequate healthcare and corruption were troubling people. He expressed confidence that the SP would form the government in 2027 and promised development schemes based on the region’s needs, along with better sports facilities and employment opportunities for youth.

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On the Opposition alliance, Yadav said it would continue and that seat-sharing would be based on vote strength. “Whoever has more votes will get more seats,” he said.

On reservation, Yadav said, “Reservation existed, reservation exists and reservation will remain,” while reiterating his support for a caste census.

He added that the benefits of ethanol production should reach sugarcane farmers through better returns.