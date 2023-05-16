Akhilesh backs Mamata assertion of support to Cong where it’s strong

LUCKNOW Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday supported West Bengal chief minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee’s assertion that her party will support the Congress, wherever it is strong, in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Akhilesh Yadav claimed that fake Aadhaar cards were used for casting votes in the UP urban local body (ULB) elections. (File Photo)

He backed Banerjee’s statement for opposition unity at the national level, saying said the party which is strong in a state should contest elections there. Akhilesh made the statement while talking to newspersons in Kannauj when asked about his stance on Mamata’s statement.

The SP chief said Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao and other parties also hold the same opinion, according to a party statement.

In a major revelation on the poll strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Monday had said her party will support the Congress wherever it is strong. The Trinamool Congress chief, however, also sought support from the Congress in West Bengal, suggesting the grand old party should back regional parties wherever they are strong.

“Wherever the Congress is strong, let them fight. We will give them support…there is nothing wrong (in that). But they have to support other political parties also,” Banerjee told reporters.

Responding to a question on the Karnataka elections, Yadav said people are the winners in the state. “The BJP always does politics of hatred, but it has been defeated by the public in Karnataka. People have voted against inflation,” he said.

‘Fake Aadhaar cards used for voting’

“Just like transgender people saved democracy by picking up sticks in Chandauli, everyone will have to be ready to save democracy’

Akhilesh Yadav claimed that fake Aadhaar cards were used for casting votes in the UP urban local body (ULB) elections and this also made the BJP’s victory “fake”.

“Officials were acting on the instructions of BJP leaders during the elections,” Yadav said. The BJP swept the mayoral elections in Uttar Pradesh, winning all 17 mayoral seats.

The SP chief claimed that thousands of fake Aadhaar cards were found in Kannauj. A woman legislator of the ruling party visited polling booths and got fake votes cast, he claimed, without naming anyone.

In Chandauli, Yadav claimed, a transgender candidate won, but the result was changed. However, the actual result was restored after transgender people chased officials with sticks, he added.

“Votes were openly looted from Kannauj to Mainpuri. Just like transgender people saved democracy by picking up sticks in Chandauli, everyone will have to be ready to save democracy,” he said.