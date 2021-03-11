Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh Yadav targets UP CM, says due not given to SP regime for works
lucknow news

Akhilesh Yadav targets UP CM, says due not given to SP regime for works

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had on Wednesday accused previous state governments of looting the wealth of the Bundelkhand region, and said it will become a paradise under the BJP dispensation.
Posted by Harshit Sabarwal | PTI, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON MAR 11, 2021 01:03 PM IST
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference.(ANI)

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of taking credit for works done in the SP regime.

A day after Adityanath visited Bundelkhand region and took a selfie at the Lahchura dam, Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi, "Thankfully the picture is his own, though the work is of someone else!".

Yadav also tagged a photograph of the CM on which it was written, "Taking a selfie in front of the Lahchura dam built in the SP regime...thank you for shining light on the work done during our time".

Adityanath had on Wednesday accused previous state governments of looting the wealth of the Bundelkhand region, and said it will become a paradise under the BJP dispensation.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sp chief akhilesh yadav uttar pradesh yogi adityanath govt
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP