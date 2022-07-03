Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Akhilesh’s big rejig in Samajwadi Party week after Lok Sabha bypolls
lucknow news

Akhilesh’s big rejig in Samajwadi Party week after Lok Sabha bypolls

With an eye on 2024 LS polls, the SP chief dissolved the national and state executives along with youth and women’s wings
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE PHOTO)
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 03, 2022 11:49 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved the national and state executives of the party barring the national and state president. All the national and state unit cells, including the youth and women wings of the party, have been dissolved. The action comes a week after the party’s loss in UP Lok Sabha bypolls, wherein SP lost both the Rampur and Azamgarh seats.

Although the party’s official communique on Twitter did not cite any reason behind the decision, it can be seen as an attempt to revamp the party after the recent defeat in bypolls.

The party, however, denied any link between the bypolls losses and Akhilesh’s Sunday action. A senior party spokesperson, choosing to go unnamed, said: “Let me explain. You don’t dissolve the entire party’s organisational structure for bypolls losses on one or two seats. This action was pending since the end of the 2022 UP assembly polls. The party often dissolves its organisational structure after a general election -- irrespective of win or loss; and then reconstructs it for the next polls. The party, this time, waited for the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Parliament), Vidhan Sabha (UP legislative council), and Parliamentary bypolls to be over. The party will take some time before reconstituting all the units afresh as the reconstitution will be aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.

BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ defeated the former UP chief minister’s cousin and SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav by 8,679 votes in Azamgarh. The BJP candidate secured 3,12,768 votes while the SP candidate got 3,04,089 votes. The Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by Akhilesh Yadav, who had resigned after being elected to the Karhal assembly seat in the 2022 assembly polls. Rampur, the bastion of SP heavyweight Azam Khan, was also wrested by the BJP. The saffron party candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated SP’s candidate Asim Raja by a comfortable margin of 42,192 votes in the direct contest.

As far as the UP Assembly bypolls 2022 is concerned, the SP lost the polls to the BJP but improved its tally and vote share in comparison to its performance in the 2017 polls. The SP could win only 47 seats in the 2017 UP Assembly polls, but in 2022, it won 111 seats.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Monsoon turns Hauz Khas monument into an archipelago of stony islands.

    Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon

    Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.

  • West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankar. (PTI Photo)

    Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities

    The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.

  • Under the orders of the Delhi High Court, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is in the process of restoring Neela Hauz, a large pond in south Delhi. By March 2013, it is scheduled to complete the work that involves removing weed and hyacinth infestation, dredging, planting local trees and shrubs and constructing walking tracks. (Photo by Arun Sharma/Hindustan Times)

    Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge

    In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.

  • Panipat additional superintendent of police (ASP) Vijay Singh said the arrest of Ashu (accused) helped them in solving three blind murder cases reported from three different locations.(Image for representational purpose)

    Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested

    The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.

  • The Delhi government has introduced several curriculum over the past few years.

    Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact

    The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 04, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out