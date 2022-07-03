Akhilesh’s big rejig in Samajwadi Party week after Lok Sabha bypolls
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday dissolved the national and state executives of the party barring the national and state president. All the national and state unit cells, including the youth and women wings of the party, have been dissolved. The action comes a week after the party’s loss in UP Lok Sabha bypolls, wherein SP lost both the Rampur and Azamgarh seats.
Although the party’s official communique on Twitter did not cite any reason behind the decision, it can be seen as an attempt to revamp the party after the recent defeat in bypolls.
The party, however, denied any link between the bypolls losses and Akhilesh’s Sunday action. A senior party spokesperson, choosing to go unnamed, said: “Let me explain. You don’t dissolve the entire party’s organisational structure for bypolls losses on one or two seats. This action was pending since the end of the 2022 UP assembly polls. The party often dissolves its organisational structure after a general election -- irrespective of win or loss; and then reconstructs it for the next polls. The party, this time, waited for the Rajya Sabha (upper house of the Parliament), Vidhan Sabha (UP legislative council), and Parliamentary bypolls to be over. The party will take some time before reconstituting all the units afresh as the reconstitution will be aimed at the 2024 Lok Sabha polls”.
BJP’s Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirahua’ defeated the former UP chief minister’s cousin and SP candidate Dharmendra Yadav by 8,679 votes in Azamgarh. The BJP candidate secured 3,12,768 votes while the SP candidate got 3,04,089 votes. The Lok Sabha seat was earlier represented by Akhilesh Yadav, who had resigned after being elected to the Karhal assembly seat in the 2022 assembly polls. Rampur, the bastion of SP heavyweight Azam Khan, was also wrested by the BJP. The saffron party candidate Ghanshyam Lodhi defeated SP’s candidate Asim Raja by a comfortable margin of 42,192 votes in the direct contest.
As far as the UP Assembly bypolls 2022 is concerned, the SP lost the polls to the BJP but improved its tally and vote share in comparison to its performance in the 2017 polls. The SP could win only 47 seats in the 2017 UP Assembly polls, but in 2022, it won 111 seats.
-
Delhiwale: Six shades of monsoon
Monsoon elevates Adam Khan’s tomb into an emergency sanctuary for passersby (and dogs) speared by sudden showers. Perched atop a Mehrauli hillock, the monument overlooks the Qutub Minar, which appears totally bechara and defenceless in the heavy rain.
-
Bengal guv seeks clarifications on bill to make Mamata chancellor of varsities
The West Bengal University Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was passed by the state’s legislative assembly on June 13 and sent to Raj Bhawan for the mandatory governor’s assent.
-
Forest dept investigates complaint of fresh encroachments in Southern Ridge
In the complaint, Akash Vashishtha, who is an environmental activist and lawyer, said fresh constructions are being undertaken at these two locations, for which trees are being felled. The ecology of the southern ridge is deteriorating due to these encroachments, states the complaint.
-
Panipat man kills three within 8 hours; arrested
The accused, Ashu, a resident of Panipat’s Nara village, killed the victims, reportedly his friends, between 8pm and 4am and travelled around 60km from the first crime scene in Matlauda of Panipat to Titawi in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli. The victims are Sonu, 26, who was working with a private contractor in a cement factory, and his two friends -- Monu, 25, of Nara village and Rakesh, 27, of Bhalsi village.
-
Delhi: Tools to help schools assess mindset curriculum impact
The Delhi government introduced the Happiness curriculum in 2018, Entrepreneurship mindset curriculum in 2019 and the Deshbhakti curriculum last year with the aim of inculcating problem-solving approaches among students and making them more self-aware, self-confident and socially responsible.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics