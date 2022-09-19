AKTU distributes laptops to top 200 UPSEE-19 batch students

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Sunday rewarded the top 200 students of the Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Exam (UPSEE) 2019 batch with laptops. Ashish Patel, minister of technical education, presented the laptops to the students as the chief guest on occasion.

“We need to change with time,” said technical education minister, Ashish Patel, adding, “This is the time of technology, which is changing from time to time and students have to keep updating themselves. They need to be prepared according to the demand of the time and industries.”

He said that now is not the time to work just by reading books, but to prove oneself by working with a multidimensional skillset. At the same time, he suggested that it is also the responsibility of the teachers to provide quality education to their students and make efforts for their better placements so that students can be placed in good industries.

He suggested that students need to get more practical exposure other than classroom studies. For this, students should visit various institutes, laboratories, industries and workplaces so that they will know what kind of work takes place in the field.

He further added that the university has immense potential, it just requires work in the right direction. He said that everyone needs to work together to provide a high standard and quality education so that the students of Uttar Pradesh get their education here instead of relocating to other states. He said that the university needs to preserve its talent here.

Vice-chancellor (VC) Prof Pradeep Kumar Mishra stated that the university is ready to give new dimensions and quality to technical education. He explained that getting the laptop is a symbol of how hard the students must have worked. “It’s not just about the honour of the students but about the respect of the university.” He also said there are challenges, but a solution is also possible when everyone works together.

Interaction with students who got laptops

One of the beneficiaries, a BTech civil engineering student Madhurima Singh of IET, Lucknow, said, “Looks like my diligent work has paid off. I am really happy to have a laptop. This will not only encourage me to do better but will also inspire other students to work hard.”

BTech mechanical engineering (final year) student Nikhil Kumar of IET, Lucknow said, “Though I am from mechanical engineering, I want to go into the IT field. Getting a laptop will make coding easier. I thank the university for rewarding my effort with a gadget.”