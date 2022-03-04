AKTU holds workshop on startups with mentors, stakeholders

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University, Lucknow, on Friday, organised a workshop “AARAMBH: The Journey of a New Beginning’ with startup mentors and stakeholders.

Alok Kumar, secretary to the chief minister and technical and vocational education, UP, promised to extend all the support to the AKTU’s incubation centres and asked the directors to register their incubators with the government by April 15, 2022.

He also advised that more collaboration is needed between the industry and academia to develop the right startup culture in the state.

AKTU vice-chancellor Prof PK Mishra urged the students to be the catalyst for change through innovation.

The key aspects discussed during the workshop were policy, creating infrastructure, funding and financial failures. The next panel discussion was on “Learning from the Experience: Entrepreneurs Arena - From Founders to Thought Leaders.” The speakers said the students need to be guided and have skills to experiment with new ideas and bring a social consciousness. They felt the problem of a startup lies after the product development where the entrepreneurs aren’t able to properly commercialise due to high marketing and testing costs, quality and time.

A special session on creating a startup model in synchronisation with the government of India was addressed by Mohit Gambhir, innovation director, ministry of education. Gambhir shared the initiatives taken by AICTE and the ministry of education for startup ecosystem development.

Sandeep Tiwari, professor in charge, innovation hub, AKTU, said adhering to the vision of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, we would like to contribute to the initiative to foster UP’s startup ecosystem.