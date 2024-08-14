AKTU honours student start-ups set to make a difference

Students felicitated for their start-ups during the 22nd convocation ceremony at Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU) on Tuesday are working to bring a positive change in society. While some are trying to cater for a human cause, others are working towards environment conservation. Governor Anandiben Patel and minister Ashish Patel with medal winners, at the 22nd convocation ceremony of AKTU in Lucknow, on Tuesday. (Deepak Gupta)

Harsh Chauhan, 20, a second-year B.Tech student from Meerut won the Accessibility Startup Award for his device that helps the hearing impaired and mute by translating the sign language into voice and text through artificial intelligence (AI).

“I began working on the project five months ago after witnessing two hearing impaired and mute people at a metro station in Delhi being mocked and troubled by people around. It took me four months to create the device. I have got a design and utility patent for my start-up. I started the initiative in a boot-strapped manner with an investment of ₹2.5 lakh, which I saved after winning various hackathons,” said Chauhan.

Another initiative Ambuvians, which helps people in getting access to fully-equipped ambulances at the time of their emergency started by Yash Kumar Goel--a fourth-year B.Tech student from Ghaziabad, was felicitated with the Health Innovative Startup Award.

“In the last six months, we have saved the lives of almost 1,000 people in Ghaziabad,” said Goel.

Sidhant Kumar Nishad, 23, a fourth-year B.Tech student, received the Sustainability Champion Award for his start-up Matiyari Technology Pvt. Ltd. He is working on using carbon credits to make graphene sheets that are used in the making of orthopedic instruments, space devices, batteries and cells.

“We will be selling our technology to brick kilns as they generate about 14 carbon credits every day. One carbon credit can be sold at 60 USD, which means that a brick kiln can make an extra ₹60,000 per day using this technology. At the same time, it is a move towards environmental sustainability,” said Nishad.

An initiative by Abhishek Bajpai, 23, that helps wage workers in reaching out to contractors when required, and another one that provides technical support to students of classes 6 to12 were awarded with the Social Impact Start-up award. Another one by Nishant Pal, 27, that makes space-saving automated furniture was also awarded with the Tech-innovative Start-up Award.

A woman-led start-up award, which requires a woman entrepreneur to have at least 25% equity in the initiative, went to Ishita, 21, for coming up with a payment method that uses biometric authentication and is safer than digital payments, which uses QR codes.