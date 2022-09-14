AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VC has promised for providing AKTU’s cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly. Several other issues were discussed between the minister and the AKTU vice chancellor.

The minister said that the government is running various schemes for water management in the state in which the most ambitious scheme was ‘Har Ghar Nal’. In the coming days, every household in the state will have water supply through taps.

“Also, the cleanliness work of the rivers is another priority of the state government. In such a situation, technical cooperation and expert opinion play an important role,” said the minister.

During this meeting, he discussed in detail the cleanliness of rivers, drains, ponds, wells, and other water bodies in the state. The minister said that the intention of the government was that the work of water management in the state should be done expeditiously.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The VC assured the minister of all cooperation. He said that the university was ready to be a partner in the development of the state in every way, be it technical support or expert opinion.

Minister also visited the modern laboratories located at the Centre for Advanced Studies. He inspected and inquired about the Cyber ​​Simulator, Industrial Automation Lab, Industrial Robotics Lab, 3D Printing Lab, Google Code Lab, Nano Center and Artificial Intelligence Lab located at the institute.