AKTU VC removed, attached to Shakuntala Misra rehab univ

Vice chancellor of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, Prof PK Mishra has been removed. Confirming it, Prof Mishra said the Raj Bhawan had attached him to Dr Shakuntala Misra National Rehab University while vice chancellor of the Lucknow University Prof AK Rai was asked to take additional charge of AKTU.

After receiving complaints alleging irregularities on several issues at AKTU, Raj Bhawan on Monday formed a probe panel. Justice SN Agnihotri, a retired judge of the Allahabad high court, was asked to probe into the anomalies.

Sources said recently former controller of exam Anurag Tripathi had complained against the AKTU administration alleging misuse of power by it. Last month, Raj Bhawan sought a clarification from the AKTU vice chancellor on that complaint. Principal secretary to the governor Kalpana Awasthi had then asked AKTU VC Prof PK Mishra to furnish a report based on the points stated by former university controller of exam Anurag Tripathi.

In his complaint, Tripathi accused Prof Mishra of misusing powers and committing irregularities in the functioning of the university. As per Tripathi’s complaint, he tendered his resignation on May 18, 2021 which was accepted by the VC on December 22, stated Awasthi in the letter to Prof Mishra.

Mishra on Saturday claimed that as a VC, he had done nothing wrong and will wholeheartedly cooperate with the probe panel. Prof Mishra took charge of AKTU vice chancellor in January 2022.