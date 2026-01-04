Alerted by Indore tragedy, LMC launches water supply safety drive

The recent deaths due to contaminated drinking water in Indore have put civic authorities in Lucknow on high alert, prompting the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) to launch an intensive inspection drive to ensure that the water supply system in Uttar Pradesh capital is safe. Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the inspection drive will continue till January end. (For Representation)

The action follows the intervention of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who directed municipal bodies across Uttar Pradesh to closely monitor water supply systems, particularly in areas with ageing and vulnerable pipelines. Acting on these instructions, Lucknow municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar has been asked to personally oversee the inspection and monitoring exercise in the state capital.

The Indore incident, which unfolded over several days, raised serious concerns among civic bodies nationwide. According to an HT report dated January 3, 2026, the first death was reported on December 28, when a 60-year-old woman from Bhagirathpura died after residents complained of contaminated water.

On December 29, several people were hospitalised with diarrhoeal symptoms, followed by two more deaths on December 30. The Madhya Pradesh government officially confirmed four such deaths on December 31, though a subsequent status report failed to clearly establish the exact source of contamination.

Determined to prevent a similar crisis, Lucknow authorities moved swiftly. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar said the inspection drive, which started on Saturday, would continue till the end of January, with a special focus on old city areas. “We are concentrating on localities where pipelines were laid decades ago and where the risk of leakage and contamination is comparatively higher,” he said.

Areas identified for heightened scrutiny include Chowk, Aminabad, Latouche Road, Thakurganj and other densely populated parts of the old city. Officials have been instructed to ensure that water supplied to households strictly meets prescribed quality standards.

Following the commissioner’s directive, the jalkal (water works) department initiated ground-level inspections across all municipal zones. Jalkal general manager Kuldeep Singh said executive engineers have been instructed to conduct daily inspections during active water supply hours. “Checks are being carried out both in morning and evening when water is supplied, so that any issue can be detected and addressed immediately,” he said.

As part of the drive, engineering teams begin on-site inspections from 7 am, examining pipelines for leaks and corrosion, monitoring valve operations, assessing pumping stations and reviewing chlorination and purification processes at water treatment plants.

Officials also conducted chlorine tests at homes in various localities, with results found to be within permissible limits. In addition, water samples have been collected from multiple points and sent for bacteriological testing to independently verify safety and quality.

Authorities said wherever deficiencies or irregularities were found, immediate corrective measures were taken. The department has also directed that complaints related to water quality or supply be resolved on a priority basis.

Reiterating its commitment to public health, the water works department said chlorination and purification protocols are being strictly followed and that such inspection drives will be conducted regularly. The aim, officials said, is to ensure a clean, safe and uninterrupted drinking water supply, especially in the wake of the Indore tragedy.